Inside The Chart – Duke

By Andy Demetra | Voice of the Yellow Jackets Josh Pastner loves film. Binge-watches it at all hours. Probably gets calluses from all the pausing, rewinding and fast-forwarding he does. Even among his coaching peers, Pastner is considered an outlier. Georgia Tech’s fifth-year head coach takes bleary-eyed pride in breaking down every play, sniffing out every tendency, looking to find some molecular detail that could unlock the key to the next win. That obsession carries over to Tech’s film sessions, which can be … let’s say exhaustive. Yet when Pastner gathered his players before their practice Monday, the film study of their 64-62 loss to No. 13 Virginia was extreme even by his standards. The Yellow Jackets watched every single play of the game. Not a compilation. Not a few key clips. Every single possession, offense and defense, from start to finish. Pastner didn’t do it to make a statement or browbeat his players. He believed, as he reiterated Monday, that his team played well enough to beat the ACC-leading Cavaliers. Rather, he did it to reinforce that small details can often make the difference between a stinging loss and a road upset. Georgia Tech (7-4, 3-2 ACC) will try to heed that message and re-write the ending Tuesday when it stays on the road to face Duke (5-5, 3-3 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Pastner loves watching film. Come Tuesday night, when he clicks “play” on the next marathon film session, he hopes to love the result even more. Enjoy the top notes from my chart as Georgia Tech seeks its first win in Durham since 2004 (9 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network from Learfield IMG College):

In ACC games, Jordan Usher has scored 72 percent of his points in the first half. (photo by Keith Lucas) Duke hasn’t looked quite as Duke-ish lately: the Blue Devils come in unranked and carrying a three-game ACC losing streak after falling to Louisville 70-65. Injuries, inexperience and interruptions to their schedule haven’t allowed the Devils to put it all together yet. But Mike Krzyzewski’s team remains formidable thanks to the steady play of sophomore Matthew Hurt, the ACC’s second-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder (19.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg). Like Virginia’s Jay Huff, Hurt is the rare seven-footer who can step out and shoot the three – his 47.3 percent average leads the ACC. The Blue Devils like to run him in a variety of pick-and-pop action around the halfcourt, where he uses a high release – Larry Bird-esque, according to Pastner – and a litany of pump fakes to get off his shot. He also has a slithery game in the low post. However, Duke has struggled to find a secondary three-point shooter to complement Hurt: Duke 3pt.% (minus Matthew Hurt) ACC wins: 36.7% (18 of 49)

ACC losses: 21.9% (14 of 64) Georgia Tech still lags in last place in the ACC in three-point defense (38.0%), and Pastner said the Jackets didn’t close out with consistent enough urgency against Virginia’s three-point shooters. Pay attention to that barometer Tuesday. It could determine whether Tech’s game will Hurt or not. ***** One last footnote from Georgia Tech’s shooting spree against Clemson: two years ago, on February 6, 2019 at McCamish Pavilion, Tech made 13 of 43 field goals in a 65-42 loss to the Tigers. Last week the Yellow Jackets made 16 of 27 three-pointers against Clemson. The Jackets will face a Duke team that’s playing far more 3-2 zone this year, a departure from its normally orthodox man-to-man. They also don’t have the fearsome shot blockers of seasons past – after finishing first and second in the nation in blocks over the last two years, the Blue Devils rank sixth in the ACC this year. Given Georgia Tech’s recent scoring binge from three – they’ve made a remarkable 46 percent from deep over their last six games – will the Blue Devils gamble with more man-to-man than they have lately?