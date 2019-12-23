Incoming Jackets Named Georgia Players of the Year

THE FLATS – Jared Ivey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) and Khatavian Franks (Fairburn, Ga./Creekside), who signed National Letters of Intent last Wednesday to attend and play football at Georgia Tech, have been named the 2019 Georgia High School 7-A and 6-A State Players of the Year, respectively, by Recruit Georgia. Ivey and Franks highlight 10 Georgia Tech signees that earned all-state recognition from Recruit Georgia.

A defensive end, Ivey tallied 153 tackles and 29 sacks during his prep career at nearby North Gwinnett H.S., including 80 tackles, 20 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries as a senior in 2019. A four-star prospect, he was tabbed as the No. 15-ranked weakside defensive end in the nation and the No. 33-ranked player in the state of Georgia by 247Sports.

Franks recorded 158 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 18 sacks from his outside linebacker position as a senior at Creekside H.S., giving him a whopping 275 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 22 sacks for his high school career. He was named the 2019 Region 5-AAAAAA co-Player of the Year and is ranked as the No. 59 OLB in the nation and No. 75 overall player in the state of Georgia by ESPN.

In all, 10 of Georgia Tech’s 11 signees from the state of Georgia earned all-state recognition from Recruit Georgia. Ivey was named first-team all-state in 7-A, Franks, teammate Tyson Meiguez (LB – Fairburn, Ga./Creekside) and OL Jordan Williams (Gainesville, Ga./Gainesville) were first-team all-state honorees in 6-A and CB Jalen Huff (Buford, Ga./Buford), WR Nate McCollum (McDonough, Ga./Dutchtown) and TE Billy Ward (Locust Grove, Ga./Locus Grove) were first-team selections in 5-A. OL Wing Green (Leesburg, Ga./Lee County), DE Kyle Kennard (Atlanta, Ga./Riverwood) and DL Akelo Stone (Savannah, Ga./Jenkins) received honorable-mention recognition for 6-A, 5-A and 3-A, respectively.

In addition to its top-25 recruiting class, Georgia Tech returns more than 90 percent of its production on both sides of the ball next season, including 100 percent of its passing yards, 99.9 percent of its rushing yards and 100 percent of its defensive takeaways. Fans can make deposits on 2020 Georgia Tech football season tickets, which include the Yellow Jackets’ Nov. 14 “Mayhem at MBS” matchup versus Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information, ramblinwreck.com/mbs2020.

