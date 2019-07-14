Ilgenfritz Qualifies for U.S. Olympic Trials

Full Results

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech swimming rising senior Emily Ilgenfritz has taken no time off this summer, qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials from her performance at the 2019 Speedo Sectionals at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Swimming the Long Course Championship, Ilgenfritz took little time to take a gold, touching the wall first over the field by more than 10 seconds in the 800 free with a final time of 8:45.90. The time is almost three full seconds faster than the Olympic Trial standard.

Not yet finished, the standout distance swimmer then touched second in the 400 free with an impressive 4:18.36. Ilgenfritz made the final by swimming a blistering 4:16.64 first-place preliminary time.

The York, Pa., native then closed out the weekend in the 200 free, splitting 32.09/31.48 over the final 100 to finish sixth with a time of 2:03.67.

The 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials will take place on June 21-28, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center.

