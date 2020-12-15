Huckabay Earns ACC Go Teach Tuition Award

Student-athletes interested in teaching or coaching were recommended to the ACC’s awards committee with the winners receiving a $2,500 scholarship to continue their pursuit of a career in those fields. Each institutions’ nominee was invited to video conference with a panel that included former NFL safety Darren Woodson, other Power 5 conference nominees and ACC representatives.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech softball senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay was one of 15 recipients of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Go Teach Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway, the league and College Football Playoff Foundation announced Tuesday.

A second-year senior outfielder, Huckabay earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgia Tech in spring 2020 and is now pursuing a second degree in literature, media and communication.

The Chattanooga, Tenn. native has appeared in 76 games over the last two seasons, making 72 starts in the outfield. In addition to leading the Yellow Jackets with 16 RBI in the shortened 2020 season, she’s also been second on the team in home runs two-straight years with 12 in 2019 and four in 2020.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.