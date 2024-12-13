Holiday Ticket Deals Offered for Tech Men’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball fans have an opportunity to take in the Yellow Jackets’ upcoming holiday home games against UMBC, Alabama A&M and Duke at discounted prices. All three games occur during Tech’s semester break.

OUR GIFT TO OUR FANS

Discounted tickets are on sale for Tech’s Wednesday, Dec. 18 contest against UMBC (7:30 p.m.) and the Saturday, Dec. 28 game against Alabama A&M (12 p.m.). Seats are available at the following rates, and can be purchased through Ramblinwreck.com.

Lower Sideline – $30

Lower Corner – $20

Lower Baseline – $15

Upper sideline – $15

Upper Corner – $10

Upper Baseline – $5

ONE NIGHT ONLY: CHEER LIKE A STUDENT

With Tech students out on semester break and the game just four days before Christmas, seats in the Yellow Jackets’ student section for the Dec. 21 ACC home opener against Duke can be had for just $70, the least expensive seats in the building.

Purchase Duke student section tickets.

HOLIDAY MINI-PLAN SEATS REMAIN AVAILABLE

A three-game package of tickets to the Yellow Jackets’ Jan. 4 game vs. Boston College (12 p.m), Jan. 14 vs. Clemson (9 p.m.) and Jan. 22 vs. Virginia Tech (7 p.m.) are available for as little as $40.

Purchase those mini-plans here.