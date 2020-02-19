Hidalgo Wins Gold on Day One of ACCs

Wednesday Results | Thursday Diving Heat Sheet | Thursday Swimming Heat Sheet

Greensboro, N.C. – Georgia Tech junior Camryn Hidalgo won gold on the 1-meter board with a score of 313.10, to highlight the first day of the ACC Championships in Greensboro, N.C.

“There is no better way to start off championship season than with a gold medal,” Toni M. And Richard L. Bergmark swimming and diving head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “I’m incredibly proud of Cami for becoming an ACC Champion and then I’m also proud of the lifetime bests that our team recorded as part of the relays. Today was a good day for Georgia Tech and we’ll look to keep building on this start tomorrow.”

The Jackets saw both relay teams turn in season-best finishes that were top 10 in program history. The 800 free relay team of Emily Ilgenfritz, Kyrsten Davis, Kristen Hepler and Brooke Switzer finished in a season-best time of 7:14.08, which is the sixth fastest in program history. And the 200 medley relay group of Caroline Lee, Nicole Williams, Chloe Miller and Allie Paschal finished in a season-best 1:40.94, which ranks seventh all time.

Georgia Tech returns to the pool and the boards tomorrow, with prelims at 10 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m. Finals will be streaming live on ACC Network Extra.

ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.