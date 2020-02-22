Hidalgo Takes Second Medal to Wrap ACCSD

“I’m so proud of the way our team finished today,” said Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark swimming and diving head coach Courtney Shealy Hart . “This week has been one of the best team performances in program history and it’s a credit to how hard everyone has worked to get here. Cami taking silver in the platform was a fantastic way to finish this week and I’m looking forward to seeing how they carry this forward to both Zones and NCAAs.”

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech junior diver Camryn Hidalgo capped a strong week individually and as a team for Georgia The swimming and diving as she scored a 270.45 to finish second on the platform on the final day of the ACC Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Hidalgo’s two medals (first in 1-meter, second in platform) makes her just the second diver in the women’s program to earn multiple medals (fourth overall), joining Stephanie England, who captured 3-meter and platform medals in 2008 before earning honorable mention All-American honors in both at NCAAs that year.

Georgia Tech then also placed four in the top 20 of the 1650 free. Sophomore Morgan Johnson led the way by swimming a season-best time of 16:34.91 on day. Senior Emily Ilgenfritz touched the wall at 16:44.28 for 14th before Maddie Hadd (16:47.02 – 17th) and Lindsay Wallace (16:52.31 – 20th) both set career-bests.

Then in the 200 breast, Kristen Hepler fought to the B final before placing 15th overall with a NCAA B qualifying and career-best time of 2:13.25.

The Jackets then had a pair of swimmers make the C final of the 200 back. Carolina Lee won the C final (17th overall) with an NCAA B cut 1:56.35 before Allie Paschal touched fifth in the C final (21st overall) with a time of 1:58.27.

Freshman McKenzie Campbell wrapped her strong year by placing seventh (23rd overall) in the C final of the 200 fly with a time of 2:00.35 – just three-tenths of a second off her season-best

The squad of Catriona Macgregor, Brooke Switzer, Hepler and Ilgenfritz then turned in a season-best time of 3:23.20 in the 400 free relay to cap the evening.

Georgia Tech returns to the pool on Wednesday, March 26 as the ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships get underway in Greensboro.

ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

Post-Meet Quotes

Georgia Tech Junior Diver Camryn Hidalgo:

On her silver medal platform performance:

“I felt like I had a really good performance today. I am a huge competitor and I am very specific when I analyze my performances. Some dives did not go as planned. Overall, I felt I stayed consistent in the finals and did a better job than I did in prelims. My last dive was really exciting; I did not do very well last year on tower and that motivated me to push for zones. I really want to make NCAAs. Right now, it’s all about focusing on the details. Everything is there from a skills standpoint, it is just about honing in on them and working on the little things.”

On her feelings about her last dive:

“I felt like that has been my most consistent dive. It is also one of my favorite dives. I love it because it is highly detailed but it is actually not that hard for me. As long as I can get a good top, I know I can finish the bottom really well and score a lot of points. So I specifically made that my last dive.”

##

