Hidalgo Qualifies for NCAAs on Day One of Zones

Athens, Ga. – Georgia Tech junior Camryn Hidalgo qualified for the NCAA Championships on the 1-meter board after finishing first in the prelim and sixth in the final at the Zone B Championships in Athens, Ga. on Monday.
Hidalgo finished with a score of 290.40 to finish first in the preliminary round, and punched her ticket to the NCAA Championships with her sixth-place finish in the final, with a score of 570.10. Only the top seven divers on the 1-meter qualified. With her finish, Hidalgo became the first Georgia Tech diver to qualify since 2015.
Also competing in the women’s 1-meter prelims for Georgia Tech were freshman Carmen Woodruff (240.85) and senior Carly Doi (206.30).
On the men’s side, freshman Ruben Lechuga advanced to the final after a ninth-place finish in the prelim (353.15) and finished 16th in the final (676.40).
Georgia Tech returns to the boards tomorrow for the men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter, beginning at 11 a.m.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.
-#TogetherWeSwarm-