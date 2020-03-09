Hidalgo Qualifies for NCAAs on Day One of Zones

Results

Athens, Ga. – Georgia Tech junior Camryn Hidalgo qualified for the NCAA Championships on the 1-meter board after finishing first in the prelim and sixth in the final at the Zone B Championships in Athens, Ga. on Monday.

Hidalgo finished with a score of 290.40 to finish first in the preliminary round, and punched her ticket to the NCAA Championships with her sixth-place finish in the final, with a score of 570.10. Only the top seven divers on the 1-meter qualified. With her finish, Hidalgo became the first Georgia Tech diver to qualify since 2015.

Also competing in the women’s 1-meter prelims for Georgia Tech were freshman Carmen Woodruff (240.85) and senior Carly Doi (206.30).

On the men’s side, freshman Ruben Lechuga advanced to the final after a ninth-place finish in the prelim (353.15) and finished 16th in the final (676.40).

Georgia Tech returns to the boards tomorrow for the men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter, beginning at 11 a.m.