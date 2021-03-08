Hidalgo Qualifies for Nationals in 3m Event at Day Two of Zones

Day Two Results

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior women’s diver Camryn Hidalgo qualified for Nationals in the 3m springboard event on day two of NCAA Zone B Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Monday afternoon.

Hidalgo earned a score of 666.00 to take fourth-place during finals to cement her spot at Nationals. Her prelim score of 319.50 ensured she would have the opportunity to attempt to make Nationals.

Yesterday Hidalgo qualified in the 1m event, now she will face both the 1m & 3m events at Nationals next week.

In prelims Hidalgo was joined by true freshman Anna Bradescu and sophomore Carmen Woodruff, who ended with 22nd- and 25th-place finishes, respectively.

Sophomore men’s diver Ruben Lechuga ended with a score of 588.55 in the platform event to take 11th-place in finals.

The Jackets will be back on the board tomorrow for the final day of NCAA Zone B Championships. Tech will take on the women’s platform and men’s 1m event starting at 10:30 a.m. (EST).

A complete schedule of Zone B Championships can be found here.

