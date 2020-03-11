Hidalgo Earns Third NCAA Bid, Olympic Trials Cut at Zones

Results

ATHENS, Ga. – Junior Georgia Tech diver Camryn Hidalgo completed the sweep for the NCAA Championships, qualifying for the third-straight day on Wednesday afternoon on platform at the Zone B Championships in Athens, Ga.

Scoring 527.60 cumulative points on platform, Hidalgo finished third overall to punch her ticket to another Nationals event. Her finals score of 283.95 earned her an Olympic Trials cut as well, qualifying her for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which will be held June 14-21 in Indianapolis, Ind.

By qualifying for NCAA’s on 1-meter, 3-meter and platform, the junior from Mission Viejo, Calif. joins elite company, becoming the first Yellow Jacket on the women’s team to dive all three boards since All-Americans Hannah Krimm and Stephanie England in 2008. Between the men’s and women’s teams, only four divers have previously competed at NCAA’s in all three events (Brandon Makinson – 2011; Evan Stowers – 2006-07).