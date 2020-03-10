Hidalgo Earns Second NCAA Qualification at Zones

Results

Athens, Ga. – Georgia Tech junior Camryn Hidalgo qualified for the NCAA Championships for the second-straight day on Tuesday, qualifying on the 3-meter board at the Zone B Championships in Athens, Ga.

Competing on the 3-meter, Hidalgo earned a spot in the final with a preliminary score of 288.75, to finish 12th. In the final she placed eighth with a score of 613.65 to qualify for NCAAs in her second event, after qualifying on the 1-meter on Monday.

Also competing in the women’s 3-meter was freshman Carmen Woodruff, who finished her prelim with a score of 212.45.

In the men’s 1-meter, freshman Ruben Lechuga finished just shy of the final with a score of 271.30.

Georgia Tech returns to the boards again tomorrow for the men’s and women’s platform, beginning at 10 a.m.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

-#TogetherWeSwarm-