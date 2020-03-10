Open search form
Open mobile menu

Hidalgo Earns Second NCAA Qualification at Zones

Results

Athens, Ga.  – Georgia Tech junior Camryn Hidalgo qualified for the NCAA Championships for the second-straight day on Tuesday, qualifying on the 3-meter board at the Zone B Championships in Athens, Ga.

Competing on the 3-meter, Hidalgo earned a spot in the final with a preliminary score of 288.75, to finish 12th. In the final she placed eighth with a score of 613.65 to qualify for NCAAs in her second event, after qualifying on the 1-meter on Monday.

Also competing in the women’s 3-meter was freshman Carmen Woodruff, who finished her prelim with a score of 212.45.

In the men’s 1-meter, freshman Ruben Lechuga finished just shy of the final with a score of 271.30.

Georgia Tech returns to the boards again tomorrow for the men’s and women’s platform, beginning at 10 a.m.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.   

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

-#TogetherWeSwarm-

 

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
March 9, 2020 Hidalgo Qualifies for NCAAs on Day One of Zones

Hidalgo finished first in her prelim and sixth in the final

Hidalgo Qualifies for NCAAs on Day One of Zones
March 8, 2020 Tech Diving Prepares for Zone B Championships

Six Jackets will compete over three days

Tech Diving Prepares for Zone B Championships
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets