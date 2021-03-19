Hidalgo Earns All-American Honors in 3m Event

Her third-place finish was the top finish in program history at NCAA’s. She scored a total of 356.40 points to make podium.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior women’s diver Camryn Hidalgo collected all-American honors in the 3m event at NCAA Division I National Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Friday evening.

“I have never been so proud,” said head diving coach John Ames. “It’s not really about the history, it’s about the unbelievable journey!”

When asked about what led to this type of performance on the national stage Ames exclaimed, “Guts, hard work and never letting misfortune get her down! And really a great foundation instilled in her by her parents.”

“I am very proud of Cami,” added Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming & Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “She is such an incredible competitor. She had a historic performance, resulting in the highest finish in program history at NCAA’s.”

Hidalgo wasn’t the only Jacket who got a chance to light it up on the national stage on Friday, as sophomore’s McKenzie Campbell and Brooke Switzer represented the White & Gold on the swimming end of things at day three of NCAA’s. Campbell placed 34th in the 400 IM clocking in at 4:15.08. Switzer also had a 34th-place effort in the 200 free coming in at 1:47.20.

Hidalgo will get to suit up again tomorrow for the women’s platform event preliminary round and will be joined by true freshman teammate Anna Bradescu. Campbell and Switzer will also be in action at the final day of National Championships tomorrow; Campbell will take on the 200 fly prelims, while Switzer faces the 100 free prelims.

Live results for the swimming portion of NCAA’s can be found here. Live results for diving competitions at NCAA’s can be found here.

ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions each day through Saturday. Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 7 p.m. (EST), Tuesday, April 6. Live streaming links can be found here. Prelims begin at 10 a.m. (EST), with Finals starting at 6 p.m. (EST).

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com