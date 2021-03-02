Harvin Honored as NFL Combine Invitee

The NFL Combine – the league’s traditional showcase where top prospects are assessed by NFL general managers, coaches and scouts – was not held in 2021 due to Covid-19 protocols. However, the NFL released the list of players that would have been invited to the event had it been held in order to recognize them for ranking among the top prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III (Alcolu, S.C./Alcolu) was officially recognized by the National Football League on Tuesday as a 2021 NFL Scouting Combine invitee.

Harvin won the 2020 Ray Guy Award as college football’s top punter after leading the nation and setting Georgia Tech and Atlantic Coast Conference records with a 48.0-yard punting average. In addition to winning the Ray Guy Award, Harvin earned unanimous All-America recognition in 2020, joining Calvin Johnson and Ken Swilling as the only unanimous All-Americans in Tech’s illustrious football history.

In addition to his 48.0-yard average, 49% of Harvin’s 45 punts traveled 50 or more yards, 47% were fair caught, 40% were downed inside the opponent’s 20 yard line and only 17% were returned in 2020. Thanks in large part to those gaudy numbers, Georgia Tech ranked second nationally as a team in net punting (44.6-yard average).

For his college career, Harvin averaged 44.7 yards per punt, good for second in Tech history.

He is Georgia Tech’s first NFL Combine invitee PK Harrison Butker in 2017.

Harvin will perform for NFL personnel during Tech’s annual Pro Day, which will be held on Tuesday, March 16.

