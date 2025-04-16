Tech Trio Named to Hampshire Honor Society

THE FLATS – Tight end Josh Beetham (Yorkville, Ill./Yorkville H.S.), long snapper Henry Freer (College Park, Ga./Woodward Academy) and punter David Shanahan (Castleisland, Co. Kerry, Ireland/St. Patrick’s Secondary School) represent Georgia Tech in the 2025 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society, the NFF announced on Wednesday.

For inclusion in the Hampshire Honor Society, a football student-athlete must have been a starter or primary contributor during the 2024 season, hold a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher and earn a bachelor’s degree no later than this upcoming summer.

Beetham, Freer and Shanahan all earned bachelor’s degrees before the end of their playing careers and are enrolled in prestigious graduate programs at Georgia Tech. Beetham graduated from Michigan in May 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in education and is pursuing a master’s degree in management from Tech. Freer earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical and biomolecular engineering from Tech in May 2023 and has since been enrolled in the Institute’s Ph.D. program in ChBE , becoming the first known Georgia Tech football student-athlete to ever be enrolled in a Ph.D. program while still a member of the team. Shanahan received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgia Tech in December 2023 and is pursuing a renowned master’s in analytics from Tech.

Beetham returns to the field for a final season of eligibility in 2025, while Freer and Shanahan are both currently pursuing opportunities in professional football.

Tech’s trio is part of a group of 2,532 football student-athletes from 339 football-playing institutions across the United States that earned membership in the Hampshire Honor Society in 2025.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members will also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Season ticket prices remain unchanged from 2024, with packages beginning at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.