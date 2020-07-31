GT Takeover on ACCN

Friday is another Georgia Tech Takeover Day on the ACC Network, with original and classic GT programming airing on the network throughout the day.
Also as part of GT Takeover Day on ACCN, the Packer and Durham morning show will have a full lineup of legendary Georgia Tech guests, including Mark Teixeira, Joe Hamilton, Bobby Cremins and Roddy Jones. In addition to airing on ACCN from 8-10 a.m., Packer and Durham can also be heard on SiriusXM ACC Radio (Ch. 371).
