GT Men’s Basketball to Hold Professor Appreciation Night

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball will hold its annual Professor Appreciation Night on Wednesday night when the Yellow Jackets host No. 5 Louisville at McCamish Pavilion.

As part of the Professor Appreciation Night, the men’s basketball program and faculty athletic representative Dr. Charles Isbell invited Georgia Tech faculty members to be the Yellow Jackets’ guests at Wednesday night’s game. The professors in attendance will receive a pregame facility tour and see a presentation from Georgia Tech athletics associate director of academic services Amanda Brown and men’s basketball player development coach Dr. Dan Taylor that illustrates the totality of the Georgia Tech student-athlete experience. Additionally, the professors in attendance will be honored during an in-game, on-court recognition.

Georgia Tech men’s basketball is also extending an invitation to a guest faculty coach to accompany the Yellow Jackets for their road game at Syracuse on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Georgia Tech women’s basketball will host its Professor Appreciation Night on Thursday, Feb. 20 when it also plays nationally ranked Louisville at McCamish Pavilion.

All of these faculty outreach programs are extensions of Georgia Tech athletics’ Guest Coach program. The Guest Coach program began in 2008 with faculty members selected to serve as honorary coaches for Georgia Tech football home and away games. The program has since been extended to the majority of the Yellow Jackets’ teams. Faculty members that are interested in participating in future Guest Coach program events are asked to contact associate athletics director for student services Phyllis LaBaw at plabaw@athletics.gatech.edu.

Tickets still remain for Wednesday’s showdown between the Jackets and the fifth-ranked Cardinals and can be purchased online at ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

