Alabama Upends Tech, 93-65, in Exhibition Game

Tuscaloosa, Ala. – Evan Cole scored 18 points to lead four Georgia Tech player in double figures, but Alabama overwhelmed the Yellow Jackets with a barrage of three-point shots to capture a 93-65 exhibition victory over Tech Sunday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum.

Georgia Tech, who outshot Alabama overall from the floor, 43.1 to 41.6 percent, had no answer for Alabama’s hot hand from long range as the Tide connected on 17 three-point baskets in 37 attempts.

Tech trailed by just eight at the half, but Alabama hit eight of its first 10 3-point attempts in the second half, and led by as many as 28 in the game. The Jackets also struggled to take care of the ball, amassing 24 turnovers that led to 21 Alabama points.

Cole came off the bench to score 18 points, hitting 7-for-10 shots from the field. Michael Devoe and Moses Wright scored 12 apiece, while Jose Alvarado had 11.

Jaden Shackelford led the way for Alabama with 21 points off the bench, hitting 6-for-10 on threes, while Kira Lewis, Jr., added 20. Six different Alabama players made at least one three-point shot.

“First of all, good opportunity for us to play against a good team,” said head coach Josh Pastner. “Coach Oats obviously does a great job. He’s going to have a great career here at Alabama with a lot of wins as well. Their team is really good. The Shackelford kid, man can he shoot the ball. When you’re making threes like that everything looks good. Our last exhibition game, not the same competition, we had a bunch of threes and everything just flows better.

“We scheduled this game to give us an opportunity to get better. I played a lot of guys. Since the game doesn’t count on the record, I could try to play 11 guys. These two exhibition games have given us the opportunity to see some things that we need to get better on and who’s going to be in the rotation, and we will just keep working.”

The Yellow Jackets open the 2019-20 regular season next Tuesday, Nov. 5, with an Atlantic Coast Conference game against NC State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.