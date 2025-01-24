Group Experiences Now Available for the 2025 Softball Season

*All group experiences are not available to prospective student-athletes (grades 9-12).

THE FLATS – With the 2025 Georgia Tech softball season two weeks away, group experiences are now available for purchase for 20 of the Yellow Jackets’ home games at Mewborn Field. Group experiences will not be available during home tournaments (Buzz Classic, I-75 Tournament). To purchase group experience tickets, click HERE.

The Yellow Jackets are set to kick off the 2025 season at home hosting Belmont, Eastern Kentucky, and Western Kentucky Feb. 7-9 in the annual Buzz Classic at Mewborn Field.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available in a variety of selections including season tickets, the ACC Sunday Pack, and single game tickets.

Full Season Ticket Membership Benefits:

Best Seats in the Park: Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech fights for its 30th ACC Tournament appearance.

Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech fights for its 30th ACC Tournament appearance. Best Value: Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $80!

ACC Sunday Pack Benefits:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Sunday throughout the season at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field!

Guarantee your seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Sunday throughout the season at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Significant Savings: Save on the overall price compared to single-game options, getting four (4) games for just $32.

Single Game Tickets:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.