Gromley Readies for BB&T Atlanta Open

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech sophomore Cole Gromley will be the third Yellow Jacket in three years to represent the White and Gold in the BB&T Atlanta Open on July 23, garnering a wildcard singles bid for its annual College Night.

The Norcross, Ga. native will be the first Yellow Jackets in the tournament since former standouts Christopher Eubanks and Michael Kay competed in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

In its 16th year, the BB&T Atlanta Open is the first event in the tournament series leading up the U.S. Open. Each year, as part of its College Night, the tournament offers a wildcard to a collegiate standout.

Gromley finished his freshman campaign with a 12-9 singles record, going 2-0 on Court 1 and a combined 7-2 on Courts 5-6 despite being in his first year. He finished the season strong, winning six of his last eight singles matchups of 2019.

Gromley will take on a to-be-determined opponent on Tuesday, July 23 at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased by going to bbtatlantaopen.com or by clicking HERE. Tech fans can use discount code JACKETS to get 20 percent off their order.

ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.