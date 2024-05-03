Seventy-Eight Student-Athletes to Graduate from Georgia Tech

THE FLATS – Seventy-eight student-athletes are among the Georgia Tech students that will walk across the stage this weekend as a part of the Institute’s Spring 2024 commencement ceremonies at McCamish Pavilion.

The graduating student-athletes include:

Baseball

Dawson Brown (business administration)

Drew Byers (business administration)

Deck McGuire (business administration)

Zac Ryan (business administration)

Men’s Basketball

Lance Terry (history, technology and society)

Kyle Sturdivant (business administration)

Women’s Basketball

Avyonce Carter (business administration)

Anisa Clark (psychology)

Aixa Wone Aranaz (psychology)

Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Leif Anderson (industrial engineering)

Jackson Borden (business administration)

Mac Bloodworth (mechanical engineering)

Harrison Fultz (business administration)

Zachary Jaeger (business administration)

Jameson Miller (master’s – mechanical engineering)

Nicklas Nyman (business administration)

Jean-Lou Pare (mechanical engineering)

Charles Smith (mechanical engineering)

Jack Voss (business administration)

Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Chloe Davis (literature, media and communication)

Tacari Demery (psychology)

Sheleah Harris (computational media)

Helena Lindsay (master’s – geographic information science and technology, master’s – urban analytics)

Camille Trotman (literature, media and communication)

McKenna Trapheagen (business administration)

Lydia Troupe (psychology)

Anna Witherspoon (business administration)

Football

LaMiles Brooks (business administration)

Wing Green (business administration)

Jakiah Leftwich (business administration)

Ryan Mannelly (master’s – real estate development)

Tyson Meiguez (business administration)

Anthony Minella (business administration)

Eric Reed Jr. (literature, media and communication)

David Shanahan (business administration)

Chase Sippola (civil engineering)

Gavin Stewart (master’s – analytics)

Billy Ward (business administration)

Jordan Williams (business administration)

Golf

Adam Bratton (business administration)

Aidan Kramer (industrial engineering)

Christo Lamprecht (business administration)

Softball

Sara Beth Allen (business administration)

Mallorie Black (business administration)

Chandler Dennis (psychology)

Abigail Hughes (mechanical engineering)

Blake Neleman (civil engineering)

Sandra Pritchett (business administration)

Jin Sileo (industrial engineering)

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Justin Alderson (mechanical engineering)

Caleb Bilschke (economics)

Ruben Lechuga (business administration)

Antonio Romero (computer engineering)

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Anna Bradescu (mathematics)

Claudia Butterfield (business administration)

Astrid Dirkwager (industrial engineering)

Rei Kuramoto (civil engineering)

Lindsey Merk (business administration)

Ariana Sakellaris (biology)

Men’s Tennis

Keshav Chopra (business administration)

Andres Martin (industrial engineering)

Marcus McDaniel (industrial engineering)

Women’s Tennis

Mahak Jain (business administration)

Carol Lee (business administration)

Ruth Marsh (business administration)

Volleyball

Isabella D’Amico (business administration)

Kali Engeman (industrial engineering)

Liz Patterson (business administration)

Spirit

Tabitha D’Amato (master’s – aerospace engineering)

Joyce Deng (computer science)

Martin Griffin (neuroscience)

Samantha Noe (civil engineering)

Hope Phan (computer science)

Danille Ruggerio (business administration)

Virginia Schreiber (industrial design)

Eleizabeth Schupp (industrial engineering)

Melanie Webster (industrial engineering)

Marybeth Yonk (neuroscience)

A total of four commencement ceremonies for bachelor’s and master’s graduates are being held at McCamish Pavilion on Friday and Saturday.

In 2023, Georgia Tech athletics set a new all-time record for the third-straight year by posting a 92% NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR). Prior to 2021, Georgia Tech had never achieved a GSR above 90% and prior to 2016, Tech never had a GSR above 85%. Georgia Tech’s 92% GSR is also higher than the national average of 90%, while 10 of the Yellow Jackets’ 13 teams – women’s basketball, men’s cross country/track & field, women’s cross country/track & field, football, golf, softball, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, men’s tennis and volleyball – have individual team GSRs that are at or above the national average in their respective sports. Leading the way are women’s basketball, golf, softball, men’s tennis and volleyball, which all have perfect 100% GSRs.

