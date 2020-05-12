Tech Golf, Men’s Tennis Earn NCAA Public Recognition Awards

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golf and men’s tennis have both earned NCAA Public Recognition Awards for multiyear Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores that rank among the top 10 percent nationally in their respective sports, the NCAA announced on Tuesday. The latest Public Recognition Awards are based on the newest multiyear APR scores that cover the four-year period beginning in 2015-16 and ending in 2018-19.

During that same 15-year stretch, the Yellow Jackets have won 10 Atlantic Coast Conference golf championships. The Jackets were ranked No. 3 nationally and on course for their 22 nd -consecutive NCAA postseason berth before their season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head coach Bruce Heppler’s golf program earned its 15 th -straight Public Recognition Award, continuing its streak of earning the honor every year since the inception of the APR program in 2006. Georgia Tech golf is one of only 62 programs nationally that has earned all 15 Public Recognition Awards. Among Power 5 conferences, it is one of two men’s golf teams and 12 programs overall that have achieved the feat.

Head coach Kenny Thorne’s men’s tennis program earned the recognition for the third year in a row and the fourth time overall.

“Once again, I congratulate Coach Heppler, Coach Thorne and their outstanding student-athletes for continuing to achieve at the highest level in the classroom,” director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “I’d also like to thank our Institute leadership, faculty and academic support staff for the roles that they play in giving our student-athletes the opportunity to thrive academically.”

Georgia Tech has had multiple teams earn Public Recognition Awards in 13 of the 15 years since the program was introduced, including each of the last 12.

APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term for all NCAA Division I programs and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 (out of 1,000) to qualify for the postseason and can face penalties for continued low academic performance.

The NCAA will release the latest full APR data on Tuesday, May 19.

GEORGIA TECH’S APR PUBLIC RECOGNITION AWARDS

2004-2005 (2)

Golf, Women’s Swimming & Diving

2005-2006 (1)

Golf

2006-2007 (1)

Golf

2007-2008 (3)

Baseball, Golf, Volleyball

2008-2009 (5)

Baseball, Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Cross Country, Golf, Volleyball

2009-2010 (4)

Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Cross Country, Golf, Softball

2010-2011 (3)

Women’s Cross Country, Golf, Men’s Tennis

2011-2012 (2)

Football, Golf

2012-2013 (4)

Football, Golf, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Women’s Tennis

2013-2014 (2)

Golf, Men’s Swimming & Diving

2014-2015 (4)

Football, Golf, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Volleyball

2015-2016 (4)

Women’s Cross Country, Golf, Men’s Swimming & Diving, Volleyball

2016-2017 (5)

Women’s Cross Country, Golf, Men’s Tennis, Women’s Track & Field, Volleyball

2017-18 (2)

Golf, Men’s Tennis

2018-19 (2)

Golf, Men’s Tennis

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.