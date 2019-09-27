Gold tops White at Intrasquad Scrimmage

Full Results

THE FLATS– The gold team outlasted the white team, 135-127, at the annual Georgia Tech swimming and diving White vs. Gold intrasqud meet, Friday at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

“It was great to get back in the pool and see our team competing at a high level,” head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “Even against ourselves, the team was focused and wanted to get better today, which I thought they did. Now we’ll take this and apply it to training as we prepare for the regular season.”

Gold Team Highlights

Highlighting the day was freshman Dylan Scott, who set a new meet record in the first individual race of the day, turning in a time of 9:28.42 in the 1000 free. Junior Christian Ferraro set a meet record in the 100 fly, finishing first with a time of 48.89. He also won the 200 fly, finishing in 1:49.08.

Sophomore Kyle Barone finished first in the 100 backstroke, setting a new meet record with a time of 49.09. Barone also finished second in the 100 fly with a time of 50.22. And senior Kristen Hepler finished first in the 200 breaststroke, earning a meet record with a time of 2:21.53.

Amanda Hoejberg and Imane El Barodi finished first and second, respectively, in the 50 free. Hoejberg came in at 24.45, while El Barodi finished just behind at 24.70. Freshman Daniel Kertesz came out on top in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.24.

Senior Brennan Day took the 400 IM, swimming a time of 4:05.49. Sophomore Tanner Doan and Day finished first and second, respectively, in the 200 IM. Doan finished in 1:52.35 while Day swam a time of 1:54.59.

The team of Barone, Kertesz, Ferraro and senior Aidan Pastel took the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:30.56.

Barone won the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:51.02, just ahead of fellow gold team member freshman AJ Carroll, who came in at 1:51.63.

Junior Lindsay Wallace took first in the 500 freestyle, turning in a time of 5:08.34, followed by sophomore Maddie Hadd with a time of 5:11.06.

The women’s 200 free relay team took first with a time of 1:37.80, nearly a full three seconds ahead of the white team, led by Hoejberg, El Barodi, junior Allie Paschal and senior Chloe Miller.

White Team Highlights

The white team also set a number of meet records. Junior Catriona MacGregor set a new meet record in the 200 IM, finishing first with a time of 2:04.53. MacGregor also won the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:04.82.

The white team also had a strong performance from their freshmen. McKenzie Campbell took first in the 200 fly, with a meet-record time of 2:03.34. She also won the 100 fly with a time of 56.46.

Senior Caroline Lee won the 100 backstroke, setting a new meet record with a time of 55.80.

The team of juniors Caio Pumputis and Corben Miles, and sophomores Darren Lim and Tyler Branscombe, won the 200 freestyle relay, setting a meet record with a time of 1:22.48. Lim and Miles also finished first and second, respectively, in the 50 free. Lim finished with a time of 20.74, with Miles finishing just behind at 20.88. Pumputis took first in the 200 freestyle, swimming a time of 1:39.24. He also won the 500 free, finishing in 4:36.80.

The relay team of Lee, MacGregor, Campbell and freshman Kyrsten Davis won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:45.00. Davis also won the 200 free, finishing in 1:53.44.

Junior Albert Zhi took first in the 200 breaststroke, with a time of 2:06.51, one spot ahead of junior Jonathan Yang, who finished in 2:07.80.

