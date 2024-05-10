Giesler, Bullpen Power Jackets over No. 9 Duke

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball fell behind early, but five RBI from John Giesler and a lockdown, one-run performance from the bullpen downed No. 9 Duke, 11-8, on Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
After the Yellow Jackets (29-18, 13-12 ACC) fell behind by four, Giesler drove in his first runs on a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to kick things off. He would then score Tech’s third run of the game on an RBI double to kickstart a four-run third inning that had sacrifice flies from Payton Green and Carson Kerce, as well as an RBI single from Cam Jones.
The ninth-ranked Blue Devils (33-15, 14-11 ACC) battled, hitting a two-run homer of their own in the fourth, but Tech responded when Matthew Ellis obliterated a ball 427 feet over the batter’s eye in the bottom half. Mike Becchetti then hit an RBI single in the fifth before Giesler continued his onslaught in the sixth with another RBI single.
After Duke pulled it to 9-8 in the top of the eighth, the Jackets refused to falter as Ellis mashed an RBI to right field and Giesler doubled in his fifth run of the evening.
Overall at the plate, Giesler went 4-for-5, while Ellis finished 3-for-4 and Jones and Becchetti had two hits apiece.
While Tech drove in runs, its bullpen battled to keep Duke from doing the same, allowing only two hits after the fourth inning and just one run. RHP Riley Stanford came in with runners on and pitched out of it for his 0.2 innings before RHP Dawson Brown (2-0) earned his second win with 2.0 shutout innings across the middle. RHP Ben King then came in and dominated with three strikeouts in 12 pitches before RHP Brett Thomas earned his first save of the season with 2.0 innings of one-run ball.
Duke was led by Alex Stone, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. RHP Davis Boisvert (2-1) took his first loss of the season, allowing two runs on three hits in 2.0 innings of work.
Georgia Tech continues the weekend series against No. 9 Duke on Saturday, May 11. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.
Multimedia:
Postgame Press Conference (Coach Hall, John Giesler, Dawson Brown)
Around Social Media
✅ Game 1
Jackets roar to 11-8 victory on Friday over No. 9 Duke!#WreckHavoc x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/flDGaSN9HW
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
Pretty, pretty, pretty good
💪 4-for-5
💪 5 RBI
💪 3 2B
💪 1 HR@john_giesler | #StingEm pic.twitter.com/pt15PZH2SH
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
Just an unreal play by @LackeyVahn and @BecchettiMike 🤯#SCTop10 x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/GrAg2eWinR
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
.@GTBaseball upsets No. 9 Duke, 11-8.#NCAABaseball pic.twitter.com/XT4nQARUZh
— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 11, 2024
Wow I need a slow mo version of this ⬇️ https://t.co/oO0FWiED5l
— Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) May 11, 2024
Mike Becchetti with the absolutely insane tag!@BecchettiMike | @GTBaseball
— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) May 11, 2024
OH FOR REAL 😮💨😮💨😮💨#NCAABaseball #SCTop10 x 🎥 ACCNX / @GTBaseball
pic.twitter.com/SRpSo2h9mA
— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 11, 2024
𝗖𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗 👏@GTBaseball has secured a spot in the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship! pic.twitter.com/rAe74csFEK
— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) May 11, 2024
GOOSE! AGAIN!! Third double of the night and fifth RBI!!@john_giesler | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/8ILCZYyPEG
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
BEN KING! Three up, three down, three strikeouts!@bwking46 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/EOSER6UUW6
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
B6 | @john_giesler gets fourth RBI of the night with a double in the sixth
GT 9 | DU 7 pic.twitter.com/MgQ6tJVb8S
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
GOT EM!!! @VahnLackey catches the base thief courtesy of Air @BecchettiMike!!#WreckHavoc x #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/fexIjGyFWU
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
Hit it where they ain't! @BecchettiMike places it perfectly to bring home @c_jones30! pic.twitter.com/mHGCz8V2uq
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2024
Dawson Brown puts up a zero for Tech as we head back to the bats!@DBrown3527 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/zBPaV3w1VF
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 10, 2024
THAT BALL IS DESTROYED!!! 110 MPH. 427 FT!@matthew_ellis35 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/klA2iygoxU
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 10, 2024
B3 | Jackets lead as team ball getting it done! @CarsonKerce blasts a sac fly to bring home Jones!
GT 6 | DU 5 pic.twitter.com/sbYb3neYwC
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 10, 2024
B3 | CAM JONES!! Fires one up the middle for an RBI and we are TIED!@c_jones30 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/2q5xhhxrK7
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 10, 2024
B3 | @PaytonG08 does his job and brings in @matthew_ellis35 on the sac fly!
GT 4 | DU 5 pic.twitter.com/PM3GtgoC7R
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 10, 2024
Talk to me, Goose!! He blasts an RBI double to right field! Three RBI on the day for @john_giesler! pic.twitter.com/DbocLqYk5G
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 10, 2024
Finateri continues to battle getting a big strikeout to put up a zero in the second@aeden_finateri | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/3jispKAfwY
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 10, 2024
The ball is flying today!! @john_giesler crushes a two-run shot!#WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/kS6PvatC6g
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 10, 2024
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.