Georgia Tech Welcomes Virginia Tech

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (16-6, 6-4 ACC) returns to Ken Byers Tennis Complex welcoming Virginia Tech (10-8, 3-7 ACC) on Thursday, April. 11.

Tech returns to action this week after a pair of road wins. Last weekend, the Yellow Jackets secured wins over both Louisville and Notre Dame. In the match with Louisville, despite dropping the doubles point, singles play was pure dominance from Tech. Keshav Chopra, Marcus McDaniel, Rohan Sachdev and Richard Biagiotti were the four Jackets to claim singles victories in the 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

In Sunday’s match against Notre Dame, freshman Krish Arora would be the deciding factor, clinching the match for a 4-3 win at Notre Dame.

Thursday’s match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.

In the latest ITA Rankings, four Jackets remain in the doubles and singles rankings.

Singles:

No. 11 Andres Martin

No. 92 Keshav Chopra

No. 111 Gabriele Brancatelli

Doubles:

No. 21

Keshav Chopra & Marcus McDaniel

ITA RANKS: Virginia Tech

Singles:

No. 93 Ryan Fishback

Doubles:

No.63

Ryan Fishback & Maxime ST-Hilaire

