Jackets Down Pitt on Senior Night

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook/play-by-play (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Quotes | Postgame Notes

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado scored a game-high 23 points and Georgia Tech men’s basketball sent seniors James Banks and Shembari Phillips out with a 73-57 Senior Night victory over visiting Pitt on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

With the triumph, Georgia Tech (16-14, 10-9 ACC) clinched its first .500 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play in 13 years (2006-07) and reached double-digit ACC wins for the for the first time since it won the regular-season conference championship with a 13-3 league mark in 1995-96. The Yellow Jackets can finish above .500 in ACC play for the first time since 2003-04 with a win in Friday’s season finale at Clemson (7 p.m. – ESPN2).

Wednesday’s win was the Jackets’ seventh-straight home victory and, for the fourth time during the seven-game win streak at McCamish Pavilion, Tech never trailed. Tech held all seven of those teams to fewer than 60 points.

Thirteen of Alvarado’s 23 points came after the break, as Georgia Tech stretched its nine-point halftime advantage (30-21) to as many as 21 points. In addition to the 23 points, Alvarado pulled down nine rebounds, falling just one board short of a second-career double-double. With his first basket of the game, he reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career.

Michael Devoe, Jordan Usher and Evan Cole rounded out four Yellow Jackets in double-figures with 13, 10 and 10 points, respectively. Banks pulled down nine rebounds in his final home game as a Jacket and Phillips drained a three-pointer before both players were removed to a standing ovation in the game’s final minute.