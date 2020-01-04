Tech Topples North Carolina on the Road, 96-83

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Full game book/play-by-play (.pdf) | Multimedia | Postgame Quotes | Postgame Notes

Chapel Hill, N.C. – Jose Alvarado scored 25 points and Moses Wright added 22 as Georgia Tech used stifling defense and a dominant first half to upend North Carolina, 96-83, on Saturday at the Dean Smith Center.

Georgia Tech (7-7, 2-2 ACC) started the game with a 19-2 run and didn’t allow a North Carolina field goal for the first 13:10 of the game as the Jackets’ defense held North Carolina (8-6, 1-2 ACC) to an 0-for-15 start from the field.

The Jackets forced 10 first-half turnovers with nine steals to give them a 47-27 halftime lead, the largest by any opponent in the history of the Dean Smith Center. The Tar Heels shot just 30 percent (7-of-23) in the first half as Georgia Tech led by as many as 24.

North Carolina pulled to within nine at the under-16 timeout of the second half, but Tech was able to weather the storm behind Alvarado, who scored 16 of his season-high 25 in the second half and registered eight assists in the game.

James Banks III scored 12 points with seven rebounds, and Bubba Parham added 11 and three assists for the Jackets, who shot 63 percent in the second half and finished the game at 59 percent.

Garrison Brooks scored a career-high 35 points to lead the Tar Heels before fouling out late in the game.

The Yellow Jackets return home to play their first home game since mid-December when they face No. 2 Duke on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.