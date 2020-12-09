Tech Pulls Away From Huskers, 75-64

Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

LINCOLN, Neb. – Backed by a 24-point performance by senior guard Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech men’s basketball used a second-half surge to defeat Nebraska, 75-64, in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Georgia Tech (2-2) faced its largest deficit of the game at 43-37 with 14:34 remaining in the game, but outscored Nebraska 38-21 the rest of the way to pull away for the victory.

Playing with four fouls, Alvarado led the Yellow Jackets’ late-game rally, as he scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Tech shot 50.0 percent from the field in the second half and also forced 13 Nebraska turnovers in the final 20 minutes. Senior guard Bubba Parham snagged three of the Jackets’ eight steals on the evening.

Led by Alvarado, four Yellow Jackets scored in double figures, with senior forward Moses Wright tallying 13 points, junior guard Michael Devoe scoring 12 and junior forward Khalid Moore adding 11. Devoe helped stake Tech to a 32-30 halftime lead by scoring all 12 of his points in the first half.

Nebraska (3-2) was led by Kobe Webster, who finished with 20 points on six made threes. Dalano Banton and Teddy Allen also reached double-digits in scoring for the Huskers putting up 17 and 10 points, respectively.

The Yellow Jackets topped Nebraska in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the second-straight year. Last season, Tech downed the Cornhuskers, 73-56, in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech returns to action Tuesday, Dec. 15, when it opens Atlantic Coast Conference play Florida State. Tipoff is slated for at 8:30 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla., and the game will be televised live on ACC Network.