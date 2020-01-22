Jackets Come Up Short at No. 6 Louisville, 68-64

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook/play-by-play (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

Louisville, Ky. – Michael Devoe scored a game-high 21 points, but his potential go-ahead three in the game’s final seconds came up short after Georgia Tech battled back from a late double-digit deficit and fell to No. 6 Louisville, 68-64, Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Trailing by 11 with just under with five minutes the play, Georgia Tech (8-11, 3-6 ACC) went on a 10-0 run and cut the deficit to just one on a drive and dish from Devoe to James Banks III with 1:12 left. After forcing a turnover on the other end, Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright each missed shot attempts before fouling Malik Williams, who converted one of two free throws to put Louisville up by two. But Devoe’s open three-point attempt from straight away bounced off the front of the rim as Louisville (16-3, 7-1 ACC) escaped to win its fifth straight game.

Devoe led four Jackets in double figures, scoring a game-high 21 points while hitting 7-of-14 shots from the floor. Alvarado scored 13 and added a career-high 10 rebounds, Banks added 12 points and seven boards and Wright chipped in 11.

Up next, Georgia Tech returns home to take on NC State at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be televised on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network.