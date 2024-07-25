Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado and Puerto Rico set to begin Olympics competition Sunday vs. USA … Josh Okogie tests his photography skills at NBA Summer League … Thaddeus Young still looking for a team … Michael Devoe enjoys productive summer league with the Suns … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
ALVARADO, PUERTO RICO SET TO BEGIN OLYMPICS COMPETITION SUNDAY
This weekend will provide Georgia Tech basketball fans with an opportunity to watch one of their favorite players perform on an international stage, in a role markedly different from the one he fills during the NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans.
There’s one catch: To see Puerto Rico guard Jose Alvarado and his team play during their initial games at the 2024 Olympics, they’re probably going to need to set an alarm clock. Due to the six-hour time difference between Paris and Atlanta, Alvarado’s upstart Puerto Rican squad faces South Sudan at 4 a.m. Sunday (broadcast on CNBC).
A three-year New Orleans point guard who went undrafted in 2021, the 6-foot Alvarado added to what’s been an against-all-odds career arc by leading Puerto Rico to its first Olympic berth in men’s basketball since 2004. On July 7, Puerto Rico posted a 79-68 triumph over Lithuania to qualify for the global event. The 26-year-old scored 23 points, including 10 during a momentum-changing third quarter. Alvarado was named MVP of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, also due to his 29-point eruption in a previous victory over Italy. He averaged 16.0 points and shot 50 percent from both the field and three-point range (12 of 24) in four qualifying games.
“I think this group is special, I’ve said it from the beginning,” Alvarado told FIBA.com of Puerto Rico’s collection of players, following the Olympic berth-clinching win vs. Lithuania. “The one thing about this group is that we aren’t scared of anybody. We know we can beat anybody on any given night. Yes, we know that they’re probably more talented, bigger, stronger, but we’re not worried about any of that.”
One date to circle in Olympic men’s basketball Group C pool play is Aug. 3, when Alvarado and Puerto Rico will try to pull off an upset against an opponent that fits all of those descriptions. Puerto Rico faces USA Basketball on the first Saturday of August at 10:15 a.m. on NBC.
Jose Alvarado today 🇪🇸vs🇵🇷
19PTS (8/13FG) (3/7 3PT)
1REB
1STL
SUNS’ JOSH OKOGIE TESTS HIS PHOTOGRAPHY SKILLS AT NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie found a new hobby this offseason. He’s already putting his skills to the test.
Fresh off a two-year, $16 million extension with the Phoenix Suns, Josh Okogie went back to work at the Las Vegas Summer League — as a photographer.
The 25-year-old guard picked up the hobby this summer after purchasing a Sony Alpha 7 III camera while on vacation in Milan, Italy, during Fashion Week and was urged by a friend to test his skills capturing live basketball.
“I’m still not good,” Okogie admitted to ESPN. “I’ll say 90-95% of my pictures are B.S., but I feel like I’ve gotten better — slightly — each day I’ve taken pictures. I’ve kind of figured out how the camera works, how to do the settings, how to do the white balance and all that. So it’s been pretty cool.”
Okogie tried his hand behind the lens at the NBA Creator Cup celebrity game and followed with the Los Angeles Lakers–Houston Rockets summer league game before shooting his team, the Suns, as they took on the Golden State Warriors in Vegas.
New story: The Suns' Josh Okogie participated in summer league in his own way as a sports photographer, trying his hand behind the lens. "You want the picture to replicate the feeling of the play for those who weren't there," Okogie told ESPN.
Josh Okogie here courtside to watch/photograph the Summer Suns
THADDEUS YOUNG IS STILL LOOKING FOR A NEW TAKER
17-year veteran Thaddeus Young, who spent his first seven seasons repping the 76ers, also remains available for plucking in the free agency board. Last season, he split time in Toronto and Phoenix, playing a meager role that resulted in a career-low 13.3 minutes per outing.
Young has not indicated any plans on retiring just yet, though, making him a viable option even at 36. He is undoubtedly going to be a hard sell for most teams, but those in contention could highly value his basketball IQ, ample experience, and malleability on both ends.
He can only realistically play center at this point in his career, so being undersized does him a little favor here, if at all. Having said that, not a lot of big men have the innate passing instincts he has, and he’s still a solid finisher, albeit in limited servings. Still, any team in need of veteran leadership could do much worse than take a flier on Thadgic Johnson.
Thaddeus Young better than Kawhi all time btw
MICHAEL DEVOE STRONG IN NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Full highlights and every shot made by Michael Devoe in 16-point performance in Suns at Thunder, 07/17/2024.
Doing what he does 😤@mdevoe0 Summer League stats thus far ⤵️
15 PPG | 4.3 RPG | 3.3 APG | 57% FG | 50% 3P | 18-21 FT (86%) pic.twitter.com/AY5WKanC8m
— Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball (@GTMBB) July 18, 2024
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
.@Dennis3DScott on Pat Williams 💙
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 19, 2024
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16, plays pro in Mexico) led Dorados de Chihuahua to a victory over the eighth-ranked Mineros (2-2) 86-80 in the Mexican LNBP (second division) in Thursday night’s game. He was MVP of the game. Mitchell recorded 21 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks in 26 minutes. Dorados de Chihuahua (11-3) is placed first in the LNBP. It was his team’s seventh consecutive victory in a row. But this is still an early stage of the season and everything may happen. Mitchell has relatively good stats this year 14.8ppg, 5.8rpg and 1.5apg in four games he played so far.
Experienced Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12, plays in Venezuela) was the main contributor in Brillantes’ victory against the fifth-ranked Broncos (13-11) crushing them 116-91 in a derby game in the Venezuelan SPB last Wednesday. Rice Jr. was MVP of the game. He recorded a double-double by scoring 26 points and getting 16 rebounds. Rice Jr. also added 3 assists. Brillantes de Zulia (3-9) is placed fourth in Group I. Rice Jr. has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 18.4ppg, 5.2rpg, 2.4apg and 1.6spg.
Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10, currently in Colombia) contributed to a Toros Del Valle’s victory against the league leader Storm (22-6) 80-72 in the Colombian Liga WPlay on Wednesday night. He was MVP of the game. Lawal scored 27 points (!!!), grabbed 9 rebounds and made 4 blocks in 34 minutes. Toros Del Valle (11-15) is placed fifth in the Liga WPlay. Lawal has very impressive stats this year 18.6ppg and 9.8rpg in five games. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays pro in the NBA) could not help the Phoenix Suns (49-33) in their last game on Saturday. Despite his very good performance the Phoenix Suns (#6) were badly defeated90-73 on the road by the Golden State Warriors. Devoe was the top scorer with 19 points. He also added 4 rebounds and dished 4 assists. The Regular Season already ended in the NBA Summer League. Devoe has relatively good stats this season 15.0ppg, 4.3rpg, 3.3apg and 1.7spg.
James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, plays in the NBA) helped Charlotte Hornets win their game against the New York Knicks (1-2) 94-90 in the NBA Summer League last Saturday. He scored 9 points and blocked 3 shots in 18 minutes. The Charlotte Hornets have rather weak 21-61 record this season. The Regular Season already ended in the NBA Summer League. This year Banks III averages 5.7ppg, 5.3rpg and 2.7bpg in three games.
Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) signed for Olympiacos in Greek GBL
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18) played for Draemland Gran Canaria in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22) signed for Mincidelice JL Bourg en Bresse in French Betclic ELITE ProA
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) played for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) signed for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Parnu in Estonian KML
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) played for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) played for Shabab Al Ahli in UAE ULB
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) played for Spirou Basket Charleroi in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23) played for Borac CA in Serbian KLS
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) played for Ahly Benghazi in Libyan D1
- Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22) plays for Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Summer League
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) played for Sigortam.net in Turkish TBL
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.