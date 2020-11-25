Men's Basketball Drops 4-OT Thriller in Season Opener

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook/play-by-play (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

THE FLATS – In the longest game in Georgia Tech men’s basketball history, Moses Wright’s 31 points and 20 rebounds weren’t enough for the Yellow Jackets, as they dropped a 123-120, four-overtime decision to neighboring Georgia State in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night/Thursday morning at McCamish Pavilion.

In the first four-overtime game in Georgia Tech’s 106-season history, Wright became only the second Yellow Jacket to ever score 30 points and grab 20 rebounds in a game, and the first in nearly 57 years, dating back to Jim Caldwell’s 33-point, 20-rebound game against Florida State on Feb. 15, 1964. Wright, a 6-9 senior, became only the third Atlantic Coast Conference student-athlete in the last 10 years with a 30-point, 20-rebound performance, joining North Carolina’s Brice Johnson vs. Florida State in 2015-16 and Duke’s Marvin Bagley III vs. FSU in 2017-18.

Georgia Tech, which trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half and rallied from a five-point deficit with a little more than five minutes to go in regulation to send the contest to overtime, had its best chance to win the game in the third extra period. Senior Jose Alvarado made a pair of free throws to give the Yellow Jackets a 109-105 lead with just 21 seconds remaining in the third OT. Georgia State’s Justin Roberts cut the Tech advantage to 109-108 on a 3-pointer with 12 seconds to go in the period and fouled Alvarado with six seconds left. Alvarado made the first of the two free-throw attempts but missed the second, which led to a fast-break opportunity for the Panthers after the rebound. Wright fouled GSU’s Collin Moore with just one second left on the clock, and Moore made both free throws to send the game to a fourth OT knotted at 110-110.

Tech led 116-114 with less than two minutes to go in the fourth and final overtime period, but turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions to allow GSU to put together a 5-0 run that gave the Panthers the lead for good.

Wright led five Yellow Jackets in double-figures with his career-high 31 points and became the first Jacket with 20 rebounds in a game since Mike Green against St. Bonaventure in 1974-75. Alvarado scored 29 points, Michael Devoe scored 24, Bubba Parham scored 16 and Jordan Usher added 15 to round out the five Jackets in double figures. Devoe also pulled down 12 rebounds for his first-career double-double. Wright’s double-double was the eighth of his career.

Roberts led Georgia State with 26 points and Kane Williams added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers.

After playing 60 minutes in Wednesday’s opener, Georgia Tech returns to action in less than 48 hours when it hosts Mercer on Friday night at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks, which includes Fox Sports South in Atlanta.