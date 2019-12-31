Tech Drops 70-58 Decision to No. 18 FSU

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Full game book/play-by-play (.pdf) | Multimedia | Postgame Notes

Tallahassee, Fla. – Michael Devoe drained a career-high six three-pointers on his way to a game-high 19 points, but No. 18 Florida State slowly pulled away in the second half and captured a 70-58 Atlantic Coast Conference basketball victory on Tuesday at the Donald L. Tucker Tucker Center.

Despite committing 12 first half turnovers, Tech (6-7, 1-2 ACC) trailed just 31-29 at the half. But the Seminoles (12-2, 2-1 ACC) outscored the Jackets 23-13 over the final 11 minutes of the game to secure the win.

In a battle of two of the best defensive teams in the country, Florida State blocked nine Tech shots while forcing 20 Yellow Jacket miscues, and managed to hit 53.3 percent of its shots after intermission with field goals from eight different players.

Devoe led the Jackets, hitting 6-of-13 from the field including 6-of-8 from long range. Moses Wright finished with his fourth double-double of the season, scoring 13 points while pulling down 10 rebounds, while Jordan Usher added 11.

Devin Vassell paced the Seminoles with 14 points, while Patrick Williams added 12.

Next up for the Jackets is a trip to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Network.