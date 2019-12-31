Tech Drops 70-58 Decision to No. 18 FSU

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Full game book/play-by-play (.pdf) | Multimedia | Postgame Notes
Tallahassee, Fla. – Michael Devoe drained a career-high six three-pointers on his way to a game-high 19 points, but No. 18 Florida State slowly pulled away in the second half and captured a 70-58 Atlantic Coast Conference basketball victory on Tuesday at the Donald L. Tucker Tucker Center.
Despite committing 12 first half turnovers, Tech (6-7, 1-2 ACC) trailed just 31-29 at the half. But the Seminoles (12-2, 2-1 ACC) outscored the Jackets 23-13 over the final 11 minutes of the game to secure the win.
In a battle of two of the best defensive teams in the country, Florida State blocked nine Tech shots while forcing 20 Yellow Jacket miscues, and managed to hit 53.3 percent of its shots after intermission with field goals from eight different players.
Devoe led the Jackets, hitting 6-of-13 from the field including 6-of-8 from long range. Moses Wright finished with his fourth double-double of the season, scoring 13 points while pulling down 10 rebounds, while Jordan Usher added 11.
Devin Vassell paced the Seminoles with 14 points, while Patrick Williams added 12.
Next up for the Jackets is a trip to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Network.
Michael Devoe connected on a career-high six three-point field goals, more than in his three games in Hawai’i combined. (photo by Bob Myers)
Post-Game Notes
TEAM NOTES
- Tech is 3-4 on the road this season, 3-3 at home.
- Tech has trailed at halftime in 11 of 13 games this season, but has come back to win four of those 11 games. The Jackets are 14-47 under Josh Pastner when trailing at the half.
- Tech hit 6-of-8 from the free throw line against Florida State (75 pct.) after connecting on 49-of-65 (75.3 pct.) in three games in the Diamond Head Classic. Tech had not hit the 70-percent mark since making 72.7 percent in the season opener at NC State but has done so in each of its last four games.
- Tech connected on 8-of-22 from three-point range (36 pct.) after making just 36-of-148 in its previous seven games (24.3 percent). The Jackets came into the game hitting 26.9 percent for the season.
- The Jackets had seven steals against the Seminoles, just shy of its season average of 7.4 coming into today’s game.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Michael Devoe hit a career-high six three-pointers and led the Jackets with a game-high 19 points on 6-of-13 from the field. Devoe is 10-of-16 from three over his last three games (62.5 pct.).
- Moses Wright, last week’s ACC Player of the Week, earned his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 boards. He’s averaging 16.5 points and 8.0 rebounds over his last four games.
James Banks had six points and eight rebounds for the Jackets. (photo by Bob Myers)
Multimedia
Josh Pastner Post-Game Press Conference