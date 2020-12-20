Alvarado’s 29 Points Powers Jackets Past Hornets, 97-69

Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

THE FLATS. – Senior guard Jose Alvarado scored 29 points, tying his career-high, while leading Georgia Tech to a 97-69 victory over Delaware State on Sunday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Georgia Tech (4-3, 0-1 ACC) shot 55.0-percent from the field, including a 39.1-percent mark from three-point range. Tech held the Hornets (0-3, 0-0 MEAC) to just 43.4-percent shooting, only allowing a 30.8-percent showing from DSU from beyond the arc.

Four Yellow Jackets put up double-digits in scoring, making it the sixth game this season that Tech has had at least four double-digit scorers. Alvarado was 11-of-14 shooting overall, setting a new career-best in made field goals. Senior forward Moses Wright added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Junior forward Khalid Moore and senior forward Jordan Usher also had double-digits in scoring at 11- and 10-points, respectively.

At half, the Yellow Jackets found themselves up 40-30. Alvarado led Tech in scoring in the first-half, putting up 12-points as he drained his last four shots of the half. Defensively in that half, Tech forced 13 total turnovers, scoring 14 points off of those opportunities. Usher posted season-highs with four assists and three steals all before intermission. Usher would finish the game tying his career-highs in assists, six, and steals, four.

The Hornets brought it to within a two-possession game in the second at the 17:45 mark after junior forward Ameer Bennett scored three points off of an and-one. Tech answered back with a 33-9 run over the next seven-and-a-half minutes, with Alvarado scoring 17 of his points during that time span. Helping to seal up the win, Tech had a slight 35-to-30 advantage in rebounding as freshman center Saba Gigiberias’ game- and career-high six rebounds led the Jackets efforts on the boards.

Senior guard Myles Carter was Delaware State’s top-scorer with a 17-point performance.

The Yellow Jackets return to action on Wednesday, Dec. 23., as they hit the road to take on Alabama-Birmingham (7-1, 0-0 C-USA) at Bartow Arena. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. (EST) and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.