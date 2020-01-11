Jackets Down Boston College for Third ACC Road Win

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Full game book/play-by-play (.pdf) | Multimedia | Postgame Notes

Chestnut Hill, Mass. – Moses Wright notched his sixth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 boards as Georgia Tech took a convincing 71-52 road decision over Boston College on Saturday at the Silvio O. Conte Forum.

Georgia Tech (8-8, 3-3 ACC) shot 51 percent from the field and outscored Boston College (9-7, 3-2 ACC) in the paint, 42-18, as the Jackets led for nearly the entire game. With the win, Tech improved to 3-1 in ACC road games this season.

James Banks III had 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting with five rebounds and four blocked shots and Jordan Usher added 13 (5-for-7) and pulled down six boards.

The Yellow Jackets held Boston College without a field goal for roughly six minutes of the first half and led by as many as nine, taking a 31-23 lead into the half. Tech held the Eagles to 8-for-27 (30 pct.) from the field in the first half while the Jackets shot 13-for-26 (50 pct.) behind Banks, Wright and Usher, who accounted for 25 of the Jackets’ 31 first-half points.

Tech got off to a fast start in the second half, hitting three of their first four from the field to increase their lead to 13. The Jackets went 4-for-8 from three-point range in the second half after starting the game 0-for-4 from long range. They held Boston College to just 17 percent (3-for-18) from deep for the game.

Boston College, who had beaten Virginia earlier this week and won five of its last six games, was led by CJ Felder, who scored 13 points. Steffon Mitchell added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Georgia Tech returns to action Wednesday, Jan. 15, hosting Notre Dame at 8:30 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be televised on ACC Network.