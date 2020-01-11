Jackets Down Boston College for Third ACC Road Win

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Full game book/play-by-play (.pdf) | Multimedia | Postgame Notes
Chestnut Hill, Mass. – Moses Wright notched his sixth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 boards as Georgia Tech took a convincing 71-52 road decision over Boston College on Saturday at the Silvio O. Conte Forum.
Georgia Tech (8-8, 3-3 ACC) shot 51 percent from the field and outscored Boston College (9-7, 3-2 ACC) in the paint, 42-18, as the Jackets led for nearly the entire game. With the win, Tech improved to 3-1 in ACC road games this season.
James Banks III had 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting with five rebounds and four blocked shots and Jordan Usher added 13 (5-for-7) and pulled down six boards.
The Yellow Jackets held Boston College without a field goal for roughly six minutes of the first half and led by as many as nine, taking a 31-23 lead into the half. Tech held the Eagles to 8-for-27 (30 pct.) from the field in the first half while the Jackets shot 13-for-26 (50 pct.) behind Banks, Wright and Usher, who accounted for 25 of the Jackets’ 31 first-half points.
Tech got off to a fast start in the second half, hitting three of their first four from the field to increase their lead to 13. The Jackets went 4-for-8 from three-point range in the second half after starting the game 0-for-4 from long range. They held Boston College to just 17 percent (3-for-18) from deep for the game.
Boston College, who had beaten Virginia earlier this week and won five of its last six games, was led by CJ Felder, who scored 13 points. Steffon Mitchell added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Georgia Tech returns to action Wednesday, Jan. 15, hosting Notre Dame at 8:30 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be televised on ACC Network.
Moses Wright posted his sixth double-double this season with 18 points and 10 rebounds and helped Tech outscore BC in the paint, 42-18. (photos by John Quackenbos)
Post-Game Notes
- Tech improved to 4-0 when leading at the half this season (41-12 under Pastner)
- Georgia Tech dominated in the paint, outscoring Boston College 42-18.
- With 18 assists on 27 made field goals (66.6 pct.) Georgia Tech surpassed their nightly goal of 60 pct.
- Tech held Boston College to 30 percent from the field. Since the beginning of last season, Tech has now held 26 opponents, including 10 ACC opponents, under 40 percent from the floor. Eight Tech opponents this season have shot under 40 percent, and the Jackets are 7-1 in those games.
- After holding the Eagles to just 3-for-18 from long range, the Jackets have now limited 22 opponents, 10 in the ACC, to 30 percent or less from three-point range in the same time frame. Eight Tech opponents have shot under 30 percent from three this season.
- Tech hit 13-of-18 shots from the free throw line against Boston College and has connected on 99-of-130 (76.1 pct.) in its last seven games.
- Tech has hit 23-of-64 three-point attempts in its last four games (35.9 percent).
- Moses Wright posted his sixth double-double of the season, and fourth in his last six games, with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Wright has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games, averaging a team-high 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds over that stretch.
- Jordan Usher scored 13 points after going scoreless against Duke. Usher turned in his second-highest scoring output of the season, and is now averaging 8.87 points per game since becoming eligible on Dec. 18.
- James Banks scored 13 points and added five rebounds and four blocked shots. Banks is averaging 11.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in his last five games.
Jordan Usher played his best game as a Yellow Jacket with 13 points, six rebounds and two assists. (photos by John Quackenbos)
