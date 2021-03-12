Georgia Tech Volleyball vs. North Carolina Postponed

CHAPEL HILL – Georgia Tech volleyball’s home match against North Carolina, which was previously scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols within North Carolina’s program. North Carolina’s neutral-site contest against Boston College, which was scheduled to be played on Saturday at GT’s O’Keefe Gymnasium, has also been postponed.

The teams will attempt to reschedule the postponed matches later this spring.

The Yellow Jackets remain set for Friday’s 6 p.m. matchup with Boston College at O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Due to Covid-19 safety protocols, season and single-game tickets will not be sold for the 2021 spring slate. O’Keefe Gymnasium will operate at a reduced capacity, and face coverings will be required for everyone in attendance.

Select POINT TECH! Club donors, starting with the ace and attack levels, will have the opportunity to request complimentary season tickets for spring season. The rest of the fans in attendance will consist of Georgia Tech students and player guests. Seating in O’Keefe Gymnasium will remain general admission. Seats will be available in clusters of two to allow for social distancing, and will be denoted by temporary chairback seating throughout the gym.