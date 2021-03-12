Open search form
Open mobile menu

Georgia Tech Volleyball vs. North Carolina Postponed

CHAPEL HILL – Georgia Tech volleyball’s home match against North Carolina, which was previously scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols within North Carolina’s program. North Carolina’s neutral-site contest against Boston College, which was scheduled to be played on Saturday at GT’s O’Keefe Gymnasium, has also been postponed.

The teams will attempt to reschedule the postponed matches later this spring.

The Yellow Jackets remain set for Friday’s 6 p.m. matchup with Boston College at O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Due to Covid-19 safety protocols, season and single-game tickets will not be sold for the 2021 spring slate. O’Keefe Gymnasium will operate at a reduced capacity, and face coverings will be required for everyone in attendance.

Select POINT TECH! Club donors, starting with the ace and attack levels, will have the opportunity to request complimentary season tickets for spring season. The rest of the fans in attendance will consist of Georgia Tech students and player guests. Seating in O’Keefe Gymnasium will remain general admission. Seats will be available in clusters of two to allow for social distancing, and will be denoted by temporary chairback seating throughout the gym.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
March 11, 2021 No. 20 Tech Welcomes Boston College, North Carolina for ACC Pod

The Yellow Jackets will return to the Flats for their first home ACC Pod of the spring slate

No. 20 Tech Welcomes Boston College, North Carolina for ACC Pod
March 8, 2021 No. 20 Yellow Jackets Downed by No. 22 Panthers

Georgia Tech came up short against Pitt in its second spring season match

No. 20 Yellow Jackets Downed by No. 22 Panthers
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets