Georgia Tech Ventures to Middle Tennessee for Weekend Series

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (9-18) will head to Middle Tennessee (13-11) for its next action, playing out a three-game series Friday through Sunday at Blue Raider Softball Field in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The Yellow Jackets and Blue Raiders will open the series at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, continue with game two at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday and wrap up the series at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Series Schedule

Friday, March 26 @ 6 p.m. ET at Middle Tennessee

Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, March 27 @ 3 p.m. ET at Middle Tennessee

Watch | Live Stats

Sunday, March 28 @ 1 p.m. ET at Middle Tennessee

Watch | Live Stats

Stream

All games over the weekend will be streamed live on CUSA.tv.

Storylines

Georgia Tech has racked up extra-base hits this season, currently ranking second in the ACC and 33 rd in the NCAA in doubles (34).

in the NCAA in doubles (34). The Yellow Jackets’ plate discipline has stood out this season as they lead the conference and are currently sixth in the nation in walks (84).

A pair of Jackets have earned ACC Player of the Week recognition this season as sophomore catcher Emma Kauf earned ACC Player of the Week and sophomore pitcher Blake Neleman was named ACC Co-Pitcher of the week for their performances in the season opening Buzz Classic.

earned ACC Player of the Week and sophomore pitcher was named ACC Co-Pitcher of the week for their performances in the season opening Buzz Classic. Senior first baseman Tricia Awald and senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay are both currently tied for the league lead in homeruns with seven to date, highlighted by Awald’s seventh-inning grand slam that propelled Tech to a win over NC State and Huckabay’s pair of three-run shots in one game against Pitt.

and senior outfielder are both currently tied for the league lead in homeruns with seven to date, highlighted by Awald’s seventh-inning grand slam that propelled Tech to a win over NC State and Huckabay’s pair of three-run shots in one game against Pitt. Awald is also second in the conference in hits, tallying 31 on the year. That power and consistency has led to her ranking third in the ACC in total bases as well with 56.

Neleman retains some of the best marks of the pitching staff, tossing three complete games for wins with a pair of shutouts. The Marietta, Ga. native has piled up 48 strikeouts in 33 innings of work. She ranks second in the conference and is 34th in the nation with 10.2 strikeouts per game.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech and Middle Tennessee are currently tied in the all-time series, 2-2.

The Yellow Jackets claimed the most recent two contests, winning 8-6 in a neutral game in 2007 and taking a 2-1 win in another neutral matchup in 2008.

The series will mark the first appearance for the Jackets on the Blue Raiders’ home turf.

Attendance

Attendance at Blue Raider Softball Field is limited to 10 percent capacity with masks and social distancing required at all times in the stadium. Admission is free.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

