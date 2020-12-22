Georgia Tech-UAB Basketball Game Cancelled

Georgia Tech returns to action Dec. 30, resuming Atlantic Coast Conference play against North Carolina at McCamish Pavilion. The game will tip at 8 p.m. and be televised on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (Fox Sports South in Georgia).

Birmingham, Ala. – Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball game at UAB, scheduled for Wednesday night at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala., has been cancelled due to positive COVID tests and subsequent contact tracing within the Blazers’ program. The game will not be rescheduled.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its fifth season under head coach Josh Pastner, having finished fifth in the ACC in 2019-20, the program’s highest finish since 2005. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.

-#TogetherWeSwarm-