Georgia Tech Travels to Take on No. 8 Kentucky

Complete game notes | Watch online | Listen

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech emerges from its fall semester final exams with a road trip to face No. 8 Kentucky in a nationally televised game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. It is Tech’s first game against a team ranked in the Associated Press or USA Today coaches polls this season.

Tech (4-3. 1-1 ACC), in its fourth season under head coach Josh Pastner, had a modest two-game winning streak snapped by Syracuse last Saturday, a 97-63 homecourt defeat. The Yellow Jackets are 1-1 in road games this season, having beaten NC State, 82-81 (ot) in their season opener on Nov. 5 and lost to Georgia, 82-78, on Nov. 20.

Kentucky (7-1, 0-0 SEC), in its 11th season under head coach John Calipari, is playing its eighth straight home game after defeating Michigan State, 69-62, in its season opener In New York. The Wildcats, who average 77.6 points and allow just 60 per game, have won five games in a row since sustaining a 67-64 loss to Evansville on Nov. 12.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on ESPN. Live streaming is available through the ESPN app. Radio coverage is provided through Learfield IMG College, airing in Atlanta on 680 AM and 93.7 FM the Fan and through the TuneIn app. The Tech broadcast is also available on satellite radio (XM ch. 371, internet ch. 971).