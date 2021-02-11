Georgia Tech Travels for Rematch with Clemson

THE FLATS – Continuing a stretch of three games over five days, Georgia Tech looks to sweep the regular season series against Clemson when it visits the Tigers for an 8 p.m. contest Friday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Yellow Jackets (9-7, 5-5 ACC), who are 3-4 since returning from its 17-day pause, are tied for seventh place in the ACC standings and have a NCAA NET ranking of No. 63. Tech, which came out of its pause with an 83-65 win over the then-No. 20 Tigers in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 20 at McCamish Pavilion, is coming off a 57-49 loss to No. 9 Virginia Wednesday night. The Jackets are looking for their first ACC road win of the 2020-21 season.

The Tigers (12-5, 6-5 ACC) are in eighth place in the ACC by mere percentage points behind Tech. Following a three-game losing streak of which the loss to Tech was the middle game, Clemson has won three of its last four, most recently a 78-61 win over Syracuse last Saturday. The Tigers’ last three wins all came at Littlejohn Coliseum, where they are 8-1 this season.

Friday’s game will be televised nationally on the ACC Network (Fox Sports South in Georgia) and will be streamed live on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is provided by the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Learfield IMG College, with flagship station WCNN-Radio (680 AM, 93.7 FM) in Atlanta. The Tech broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM Ch. 380 (Internet 970) and the TuneIn app.