Georgia Tech Topped by Kennesaw State, 4-1

Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (5-9) dropped a low-scoring contest to Kennesaw State on Thursday, 4-1. The Yellow Jackets jumped ahead first with a solo shot over dead center by senior first baseman Tricia Awald, but the Owls posted four following unanswered runs to take the win.

Awald led off the bottom of the second with her solo smash for the first run on the board, but Kennesaw State responded in the top of the third with a pair of RBI singles. After two scoreless innings, the Owls solidified their lead in the top of the sixth with a two-run homerun and held on the rest of the way for the 4-1 win.

Game Notes

Awald led the way at the plate for Tech, going 2-for-3 with the solo bomb for an RBI and a run scored.

Junior infielder Bailee Zeitler led off at the dish for the Jackets for the first time this season.

led off at the dish for the Jackets for the first time this season. From the circle, senior right hander Morgan Bruce had the best outing with three strikeouts and two hits allowed in 2 2/3 innings of work.

Up Next

Georgia Tech will host in-state rival No. 19 Georgia on Sunday at 2 p.m. to wrap up the weekend. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

Media Files

💣AWALD BOMB💣@TriciaAwald22 unleashes a solo dinger well over center field to put the Jackets on top❕💪 📺: https://t.co/21TDOsXZzZ pic.twitter.com/avIOzi47dg — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 27, 2021

GOT HER❕@Bianca9Mora guns down an Owl attempting to steal second 🎯 📺: https://t.co/21TDOsXZzZ pic.twitter.com/XMPYwUeXQH — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 27, 2021

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.