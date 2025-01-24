Georgia Tech to Open 2025 ACC Play vs. Clemson

THE FLATS – After a one-year absence, Georgia Tech and Clemson will renew their gridiron rivalry on Sept. 13 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The 90 th all-time matchup between the Yellow Jackets and Tigers will be the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Tech and Clemson met in 41-consecutive seasons from 1983 (the Jackets’ first in the ACC) until 2023. However, with a new ACC scheduling format in place, the teams did not square off in 2024. Following this season, they will meet again at Clemson in 2026, before rotating off each other’s schedules again in 2027. The ACC has not announced conference opponents beyond 2027.

With 89 matchups dating back to 1898, Clemson is Georgia Tech’s fourth-most common opponent, behind only Georgia (118 matchups), Auburn (92) and Duke (91). Tech leads the all-time series, 50-36-2^.

Dates are now set for five of Georgia Tech’s 12 regular-season games in 2025:

Aug. 30 at Colorado

Sept. 6 vs. Gardner-Webb

Sept. 13 vs. Clemson*

Sept. 20 vs. Temple

Nov. 29 vs. Georgia#

* ACC game

# at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Tech will also host Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech and travel to Boston College, Duke, NC State and Wake Forest in ACC play.

The remainder of the Yellow Jackets’ 2025 schedule will be announced during the ACC’s 2025 Football Schedule Release Show, which will air live Monday from 9-11 p.m. ET on ACC Network, with the first hour simulcast on ESPN2.

Kickoff times and television arrangements for the first three games of the season (at Colorado, vs. Gardner-Webb and vs. Clemson) will be announced in the coming months. Game times and TV arrangements for all other games are announced 12 days before kickoff.

^ GT’s win in the 2009 ACC Championship Game was vacated due to NCAA sanctions

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members will also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Season ticket prices remain unchanged from 2024, with packages beginning at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.