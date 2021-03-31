Georgia Tech to Host Fans for Spring Game

THE FLATS – Fans will be admitted to Georgia Tech football’s 2021 spring football game, which is set for Friday, April 23 at 6 p.m., Tech athletics announced on Wednesday. In order to reward Georgia Tech’s most loyal fans, admission will be offered exclusively to Georgia Tech football season ticket members and students.

Admission procedures are as follows.

SEASON TICKET MEMBERS

All Georgia Tech football season ticket members that renew or purchase new tickets for the 2021 season by Friday, April 16 will be eligible to receive one complimentary spring game ticket for each season ticket they have renewed or purchased (i.e. if a fan has renewed or purchased four season tickets, that fan will receive four tickets to the spring game).

To request tickets, season ticket members must click HERE. Season ticket members that request spring game tickets by the April 16 deadline will receive those tickets via email the week of April 19.

Spring game seating for season ticket members will be general admission and available on a first-come, first-served basis at Bobby Dodd Stadium on gameday (gates open at 5 p.m.). Seating will be available in socially distanced pods of two, four and six seats.

GEORGIA TECH STUDENTS

All Georgia Tech students are invited to the spring game. Tech students must present a valid Buzzcard ID at Gate 7 of Bobby Dodd Stadium for admission (it is not necessary for GT students to request tickets in advance). Seating for students will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the north end zone in socially distanced pods of two.

OTHER POLICIES AND NOTES

Complimentary spring game parking will be available on Georgia Tech’s campus beginning at 5 p.m. (available lots TBA).

Concessions will be available for purchase at Bobby Dodd Stadium, including beer and wine.

Everyone in attendance must wear approved face coverings at all times while within the stadium perimeter (which includes security queues at all stadium entrances), except when actively eating or drinking in their seats. Approved face coverings must 1) be made with at least two layers of breathable material, 2) fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin, 3) fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face and 4) be secured to allow the guest to not have to keep the covering in place with his/her hands. Based on guidance from health officials, open-chin triangle bandanas and/or face coverings containing valves, mesh material and or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings. Additionally, costume masks are also not considered appropriate face coverings and are prohibited from being worn inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Georgia Tech athletics’ clear bag policy will be in effect for the spring game.

For fans that cannot attend, the 2021 Georgia Tech football spring game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.

2021 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2021 Georgia Tech football season are on sale now. Starting at just $299 per seat, season tickets include reserved seats for all seven games on the Yellow Jackets’ 2021 home schedule, including “Mayhem at MBS” versus North Carolina on Sept. 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the return of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia on Nov. 27 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. For full 2021 Georgia Tech football season ticket information, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Single-game tickets will go on this summer. Click HERE to receive information and presale opportunities when they become available.

Georgia Tech athletics is planning for Bobby Dodd Stadium to be at full capacity for the 2021 season. With the health and safety of student-athletes, staff, fans and the community remaining the top priority, Georgia Tech will continue to follow guidance from public health experts to determine if adjustments are necessary as the season approaches.

