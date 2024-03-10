Men's Basketball to Face Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

Washington, D.C. – Winners of four of its last six games to close out the regular season, Georgia Tech has drawn the No. 13 seed for the 71st annual New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament and opens play at 2 p.m. Tuesday against No. 12-seed Notre Dame in the opening round at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Yellow Jackets fell 72-57 Saturday at Virginia Saturday to finish with a 14-17 overall record, 7-13 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish (12-19, 7-13 ACC) dropped an 82-76 decision Saturday at Virginia Tech but won five of their last eight games in the regular season. The two teams finished tied in the regular-season standings, but Notre Dame defeated Tech twice during the regular season, 75-68 in overtime at home on Jan. 6 and 58-55 in South Bend on Feb. 14.

The teams have met just once in the ACC Tournament, with the Fighting Irish prevailing, 78-71, in the 2017 tournament in Charlotte, N.C. The winner of their game Tuesday will face No. 5 seed Wake Forest (19-12, 11-9) at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Tech is 3-2 in two previous ACC Tournaments held in the nation’s capital, reaching the finals in 2005.

The Tech-Notre Dame game tips off a trio of opening-round games Tuesday. No. 10 NC State (17-14, 9-11) plays No. 15 Louisville (8-23, 3-17) at 4:30 p.m., while No. 11 Boston College (17-14, 8-12) takes on No. 14 Miami (15-16, 6-14) in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

Junior 6-6 guard Miles Kelly (Stone Mountain, Ga.), one of the ACC’s top three-point shooters, leads the Yellow Jackets at 14.1 points per game while hitting 38.5 percent of his three-point tries in ACC games this season. Freshmen Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a 6-9 forward averaging 12 points and 8.3 rebounds, and Naithan George (Toronto, Ontario), a 6-3 point guard averaging 9.3 points and 4.6 assists, are mainstays for the Yellow Jackets, having been in the starting lineup together since the season’s fourth game. Junior 6-7 guard Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.) also averages in double figures for Tech at 10 points per game.

No. 8 seed Virginia Tech (18-13, 10-10) plays No. 9 Florida State (16-14, 10-10) at noon Wednesday to start the second round. No. 5 seed Wake Forest (19-12, 11-9) battles the winner of the Notre Dame-Georgia Tech contest at 2:30 p.m. In the second session, No. 7 Syracuse (20-11, 11-9) plays the winner of the NC State-Louisville game at 7 p.m., while No. 6 Clemson (21-10, 11-9) takes on the Boston College-Miami winner at 9:30 p.m.

The Wednesday winners then will move on to play the tournament’s top four seeds on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

All 14 tournament games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ACC Network. In addition, all games will be available for streaming via ACCNX.