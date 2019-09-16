Georgia Tech-Temple to Kick Off at 3:30 p.m.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s game at Temple on Saturday, Sept. 28 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network, the American Athletic Conference announced on Monday.

Georgia Tech has a bye this week before returning to action against Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Yellow Jackets return home on Oct. 5 for their annual Family Weekend contest versus North Carolina. Tickets are available at ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets. Tech will wear its onyx gray Cape Day uniforms for the contest against UNC, as part of adidas’ 2019 Strategy Uniform series and in honor of kids battling illnesses and injuries at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.