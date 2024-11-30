Tech Drops 8-OT Heartbreaker at UGA

ATHENS, Ga. – The 118th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate delivered one of most the hard-fought games in college football history, with Georgia Tech dropping a heartbreaking 44-42 decision in eight overtimes to archrival and No. 6-ranked Georgia on Friday night at Sanford Stadium.
The eight-overtime game was the second-longest in NCAA Division I FBS history, behind only Illinois’ 20-18 win over Penn State, in nine OTs in 2021.
Georgia Tech (7-5) dominated Georgia (10-2) for much of the game, but the Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in the final 3:39 of regulation to come back from a 27-13 deficit and send the contest to overtime.
In OT, both teams scored touchdowns in the first and second extra periods, which sent the game to a third overtime, where teams alternate two-point plays until one team scores and the other doesn’t. Neither team scored in the third or fourth OTs, both scored in the fifth and neither scored in the sixth or seventh to send the game to the eighth extra period. In the eighth OT, Georgia Tech could not convert, but UGA did to win the game.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King turned in a performance for the ages in the defeat. In his first full game since sustaining a shoulder injury on Oct. 12 at North Carolina, King torched UGA for 413 yards of total offense (303 passing, 110 rushing) and five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing). The 413 yards of total offense, three rushing touchdowns and five touchdowns responsible for were all career highs for the redshirt junior.
The Yellow Jackets outgained the sixth-ranked Bulldogs by a 563-405 margin, including a 260-108 advantage on the ground, and possessed the ball for a whopping 37 minutes and 11 seconds. But a 25-yard missed field goal in the first quarter and a fumble at its own 32-yard line late in the fourth quarter proved to be miscues that allowed UGA to send the game to overtime despite the Jackets controlling the action throughout.
The 563 yards (508 of which Tech piled up in regulation) were the most allowed by Georgia since 2020 and the sixth-most racked up against the Bulldogs since 2000.
Eric Singleton, Jr. was King’s top target with a career-high-tying eight catches for 86 yards and Jamal Haynes ran for 91 yards on 13 carries (7.0 avg.) for the Yellow Jackets. Defensively, defensive back Omar Daniels and linebacker Jackson Hamilton led Tech with seven tackles apiece. Additionally, Clayton Powell-Lee added five stops, including a sack, and Hamilton recovered a fumble forced by DB Syeed Gibbs to help pace the Jackets’ defensive effort.
Georgia Tech will learn its bowl destination on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Haynes King scores one of his three rushing touchdowns. He finished the game with 413 total yards and five total touchdowns. (Danny Karnik photo)
Postgame Notes
Team Notes
- The eight-overtime game was the second-longest game in college football history in terms of overtime periods (record: Illinois def. Penn State, 20-18, in nine OTs on Oct. 23, 2021).
- In the previous 16 overtime games in Georgia Tech history, only one went longer than one OT period – a 42-41, two-overtime loss to Tennessee on Sept. 4, 2017 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
- Georgia Tech fell to 2-1 in overtime games against Georgia. The Yellow Jackets won the previous two OT games in series history – a 51-48 win on Nov. 27, 1999 and a 30-23 win on Nov. 29, 2014.
- Georgia Tech’s 563 yards of offense were a season high against an NCAA Division I FBS opponent (prev.: 505 at North Carolina – Oct. 12).
- Georgia Tech’s 563 yards were the most allowed by Georgia since Florida had 571 yards against UGA on Nov. 7, 2020.
- Georgia Tech’s 563 yards were the sixth-most allowed by Georgia since 2000 (571 vs. Florida – 2020, 564 vs. Alabama – 2020, 566 vs. Auburn – 2013, 584 vs. Florida – 2001 and 620 vs. Kentucky – 2000).
- 508 of Georgia Tech’s 563 yards came in regulation.
Individual Notes
- In his first full game since sustaining a shoulder injury on Oct. 12 at North Carolina, r-Jr. Haynes King totaled 413 yards of offense (303 passing, 110 rushing) and five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing). Both were career highs for King (33 collegiate games) – prev.: 377 yards of total offense vs. North Carolina – Oct. 28, 2023 and 4 touchdowns responsible for twice, most recently vs. North Carolina – Oct. 28, 2023.
- King’s 110 rushing yards were a season high (prev.: 107 at North Carolina – Oct. 12)
- King’s 303 passing yards were his second-most of the season (prev.: 312 at Louisville – Sept. 21).
- King’s 300-yard passing game was his fifth in 23 games at Georgia Tech, which is the third-most in program history, behind only Joe Hamilton (7 – 1996-99) and George Godsey (6 – 1998-01).
- WR Eric Singleton, Jr.’s eight receptions (for 86 yds.)were a season high and matched a career high (8 vs. North Carolina – Oct. 28, 2023).
- r-Jr. WR Malik Rutherford (four rec. for 45 yds.) caught a pass for the 28th-consecutive game. The streak is the sixth-longest in Georgia Tech history, tied for the 22nd-longest active streak in the nation and is the third-longest active streak in the ACC.
Malik Rutherford scores to force a sixth overtime in what would become the second-longest game in NCAA Division I FBS history. (Danny Karnik photo)
Multimedia
Head Coach Brent Key Postgame Press Conference (Video)
Head Coach Brent Key Postgame Press Conference (Audio)
Student-Athletes Postgame Press Conference (Video)
ACC Digital Network Highlights
ACC Digital Network Condensed Game
ACC Digital Network Full Game Replay
Around Social Media
Enemy territory#StingEm🐝 x #THWg pic.twitter.com/hYYw1SZlOD
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 29, 2024
No. 10 for 6 😤
📺 @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/IUMom2tm5D
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 30, 2024
Haynes 🤝 Haynes
📺 @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/35EqKVuukr
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 30, 2024
Second half on deck#StingEm🐝 x #THWg pic.twitter.com/WnleJooBmR
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 30, 2024
Three more from Birr
4Q | 14:17 | GT 20, UgA 6 pic.twitter.com/z2KI9rJnOT
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 30, 2024
CROWN HIM. 👑
📺 @ABCNetwork https://t.co/unoybpW14w pic.twitter.com/TkzkU7l8p4
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 30, 2024
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.