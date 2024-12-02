King Collects Weekly Awards

THE FLATS – After captivating the nation with his performance in last Friday’s eight-overtime epic at archrival Georgia, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.) has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Award’s weekly Great Eight list.

King accounted for 413 total yards and five touchdowns in Georgia Tech’s heart-stopping 44-42 defeat at No. 6-ranked UGA. In his first full game since sustaining a shoulder injury at North Carolina on Oct. 12, King completed 26-of-36 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 110 yards and three scores, becoming the first player in NCAA Division I FBS history to ever throw for 300 yards, run for 100 and score three rushing touchdowns against a top-10 opponent.

The 413 yards of total offense, three rushing touchdowns and five touchdowns responsible for were all career highs for the redshirt junior.

The ACC Quarterback of the Week award is King’s second of the season and third of his career. He earned the honor earlier this season for his performance in the Yellow Jackets’ season-opening win over Florida State, as well as following last season’s victory over nationally ranked North Carolina.

King is also a member of the Davey O’Brien Award Great Eight list for the second time this season and third time in his career. He was previously honored after helping lead the Yellow Jackets to a 28-23 triumph over No. 4 Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 9, as well as after last year’s victory over UNC, when he went on to be named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week. King is the only player this season to be named to the Great Eight list despite losing the game.

This week’s Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week will be announced on Tuesday.

King and the Yellow Jackets (7-5, 5-3 ACC) are awaiting their second-straight bowl destination, which will be announced on Sunday.

