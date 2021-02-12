Georgia Tech Sweeps Boise State to Open 2021 Season

Please note the schedule revision of Saturday’s doubleheader vs. Radford.

Box Score (Game 1) | Box Score (Game 2)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (2-0) opened the 2021 season with a pair of wins over Boise State on Friday, downing the Broncos 5-1 and 10-2 in a doubleheader to kick off the season.

Throughout the series, three Yellow Jackets each knocked a homerun in junior outfielder Cameron Stanford, junior outfielder Kennedy Cowden and freshmen infielder Jin Sileo. The dingers marked the first career homeruns for both Cowden and Sileo. Freshman catcher Emma Kauf also did her part at the dish, going 5-for-7 with three doubles and a pair of RBI.

In the circle, freshman right-hander Blake Neleman pitched a complete game one, allowing just one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts. In game two, junior lefty Madison McPherson tossed three innings and allowed a pair of runs before senior right-hander Morgan Bruce tossed a no-hitter with four punchouts through the final three innings.

“Overall, I think the team did a great job. Being out on the field again after almost a year, I thought it might take us a little bit to get going,” said coach Aileen Morales. “Blake [Neleman] gave a great start, which allowed us to settle in offensively. We had some big hits by Cam [Stanford], Emma [Kauf], [Kennedy] Cowden and Jin [Sileo]. It was awesome to see some of our freshmen shine on their first day. Can’t say enough about how our pitchers threw and gave us quality innings all day!”

Game One: The first matchup in program history between the Yellow Jackets and Broncos was a pitcher’s duel until the fifth inning. Heading to the bottom of the fifth without a run on the board, Sileo got the Jackets going with a single to left center. Kauf doubled to follow before Stanford crushed one over the right-field wall to give Georgia Tech a three-run lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Jackets added two more runs as single to left-center drove in runners from second and third. Boise State managed to pick up its only run of the game in the top of the seventh with a solo shot to center before Neleman closed things out for the 5-1 Yellow Jacket win.

Game Two: Boise State got on top early, advancing runners with small ball before a groundout drove in the game’s first run in the top of the first. Georgia Tech responded quickly, jumping on top 4-1 in the bottom of the frame. A single down the left field line by junior first baseman Tricia Awald drove in Georgia Tech’s first run of the game before Cowden followed with a three-run bomb to left center to create separation.

The Broncos drew within two in the top of the third, scoring on a single through the left side. Once again, the Yellow Jackets answered, this time with off the bat of Sileo as she blasted a three-run homerun to put Georgia Tech up 7-2. The Jackets added a pair of runs in the fourth thanks to an RBI double by senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay and a sac fly by freshman infielder Mallorie Black. Georgia Tech’s final blow came in the bottom of the sixth as a sac fly from Cowden ended the game 10-2 by mercy rule.

Up Next

Georgia Tech will be back in action Saturday with a doubleheader against Radford at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. All games throughout the Buzz Classic will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Multimedia

Game One

