Georgia Tech Student-Athletes Post Record GPA

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech student-athletes overcame the challenges of moving to a virtual learning model midway through the semester and set a new Georgia Tech athletics record with a 3.23 mean grade point average for the 2020 spring semester.

Seventy percent of Tech’s 405 student-athletes earned a 3.0 GPA or higher for the spring semester, and 61 percent received Faculty Honors or Dean’s List recognition. The Yellow Jackets’ 113 first-year student-athletes posted a mean GPA of 3.27, also a Georgia Tech athletics record.

Twelve of Georgia Tech’s 13 sports had team GPAs of 3.0 or higher – women’s swimming and diving (3.59), women’s tennis (3.49), men’s tennis (3.48), volleyball (3.47), men’s swimming and diving (3.46), baseball (3.40), softball (3.37), women’s basketball (3.31), women’s track and field/cross country (3.31), men’s track and field/cross country (3.25), golf (3.03) and football (3.00). Eight of the 13 sports set new program records for team GPA – baseball, women’s basketball, football, softball, men’s swimming and diving, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and men’s track and field/cross country.

“I am so proud of our student-athletes. They delivered!” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “Adjusting, innovating, rolling up our sleeves to take on challenges and solving problems are all in the Georgia Tech DNA, and our student-athletes certainly displayed those attributes to thrive academically in the face of unprecedented circumstances.

“In addition to the hard work, dedication and ability to overcome adversity that our student-athletes displayed, I’d also like to recognize the contributions of our academic services staff, coaches and the Institute’s administration, faculty and staff,” Stansbury continued. “Our academics staff embraced the challenge and displayed incredible leadership to pivot in the middle of the semester and continue to provide student-athletes with the support they needed. Our coaches’ focus on student-athletes’ well-being, their constant contact with their teams and their reinforcement of the importance of finishing strong in the classroom was a huge factor in this success. And, of course, we’re grateful for the leadership of Dr. Ángel Cabrera and the Institute’s administration, faculty and staff, who have continued to place a premium on offering all Georgia Tech students an elite educational experience while also prioritizing the health and safety of our entire community. Thank you to everyone who played a role in this great achievement for our student-athletes.”

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.