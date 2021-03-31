Georgia Tech Softball Series with Syracuse Postponed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Georgia Tech softball’s four-game road series against Syracuse, which was previously scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, has been postponed due to impending inclement weather and field conditions.

New dates for the four-game Atlantic Coast Conference series will be determined at a later date.

The Yellow Jackets are currently scheduled to host Louisville for their next ACC series April 9-11. Any further schedule updates will be provided on RamblinWreck.com.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

