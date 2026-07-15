Georgia Tech Set for 2026 ACC Kickoff

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key , linebacker Kyle Efford and running backs Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley will represent the Yellow Jackets at the 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff in Charlotte on Thursday.

The ACC Kickoff is the conference’s annual preseason media event. Media outlets from across the country will converge on Charlotte to hear from coaches and student-athletes from the league’s 17 teams over three days.

Georgia Tech will be featured live on several national, regional and local broadcasts throughout the day on Thursday.

GEORGIA TECH LIVE INTERVIEWS

2026 ACC KICKOFF – THURSDAY, JULY 16

8:45 a.m. – Kyle Efford on 680 The Fan-Atlanta (Click HERE to listen live)

9 a.m. – Brent Key on SiriusXM College Sports Radio and ACC Radio (Channels 84 and 371)

9:20 a.m. – Kyle Efford, Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley on SiriusXM College Sports Radio and ACC Radio (Channels 84 and 371)

1:20 p.m. – Brent Key on the Chuck Oliver Show (Click HERE to listen live and for radio affiliates across the Southeast)

2 p.m. – Georgia Tech Press Conference on ACC Network Extra (Click HERE to watch live)

2:30 p.m. – Brent Key on ACC Network (Click HERE to watch live)

3:15 p.m. – Malachi Hosley on 92.9 The Game-Atlanta (Click HERE to listen live)

ACC Network’s ACC Huddle will be live from Charlotte from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with extensive coverage of Georgia Tech and the other five teams in attendance on Thursday (Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Syracuse and Virginia Tech). Click HERE to watch live.

In addition to its live interview with Efford on Thursday at 8:45 a.m., 680 The Fan in Atlanta (the flagship station of the Georgia Tech Sports Network) will have exclusive interviews with Key, Haynes and Hosley that will air during Friday’s edition of “The Locker Room,” which airs from 6-10 a.m.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

2026 Georgia Tech football season, mini-plan and single-game tickets are on sale now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated seven-game home schedule at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field features a pair of massive non-conference tilts against Colorado (Sept. 3 – 8 p.m., ESPN) and Tennessee (Sept. 12 – 7 p.m., ESPN), as well as ACC battles against defending conference champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

With one of the most attractive home schedules in school history, coming on the heels of back-to-back sellout crowds to close out the 2025 campaign, the only way to guarantee the best seats for all seven games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2026 is by being a season ticket member. One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

A pair of three-game mini plans offer a 15% savings over purchasing tickets on a single-game basis.

The White & Gold Mini Plan tickets for three of the most in-demand home dates of the season – the opener versus Colorado (Thursday, Sept. 3), Family Weekend against Mercer (Saturday, Sept. 19) and homecoming versus Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 24), starting at just $115.

The ACC Pick-3 Mini Plan allows fans to choose three of the Yellow Jackets’ four ACC home games this season – versus Duke (Saturday, Oct. 10), Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 24), Louisville (Saturday, Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Saturday, Nov. 21) – starting at just $96.

Single-game tickets start as low as $30. Tickets for the all-new Wreck Deck premium experience in the Fanning Center, available for purchase on a single-game basis only, start at $150.

For more information and to purchase 2026 Georgia Tech football tickets today, click HERE.

Georgia Tech posted a 9-4 overall record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking in 2025. The Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which was their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

Georgia Tech also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in ‘25, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.