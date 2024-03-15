Georgia Tech Sending 11 to NCAA Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech diving is sending 11 student-athletes to the 2024 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships this season, the NCAA announced this week. The women’s championships will be held March 20-23 in Athens, Ga., while the men’s championships will be held in Indianapolis, Ind. on March 27-30.
The Yellow Jackets tie a school record with nine White and Gold representatives on the men’s side and marks the third time Tech has sent eight or more men since 2020, while the women will be represented by two.
2024 Men’s NCAA Qualifiers:
- Batur Ünlü – 200 Free
- Mert Kilavuz – 1650 Free
- Leandro Odorici – 100 Breast
- Berke Saka – 200 IM
- Max Fowler – 1-meter and 3-meter
- Ricky Baluccini – 400 free relay and 800 free relay
- David Gapinski – 400 free relay
- Vitor Sega – 800 free relay
- Robin Yeboah – 400 free relay
2024 Women’s NCAA Qualifiers:
- Sabyne Brisson – 100 Breast and 200 Breast
- Anna Bradescu – Platform and 1-meter
Georgia Tech is heating up at the right time, coming off of strong NCAA Zone Diving performances where Fowler and Bradescu qualified, as well as a terrific ACC Championship, recording multiple qualifying times, breaking multiple school records, medaling in the women’s platform and men’s 1-meter, and recording an NCAA A Cut in the men’s 400 Free Relay.
